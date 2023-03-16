The Lancaster News does an outstanding job reporting on Lancaster County Council and county government. In my previous column, I explained the budget process, which has started and will be complete by June.
On Jan. 31, County Council, the administrator and all department heads met for a planning session. The agenda topics were creating a high performance organization, developing a new strategic plan, the role of County Council members, workforce overview, capital improvement plan, road repair and repaving. For our final discussion, each council member gave their top three or four concerns.
I am sure most will agree with me that the county’s top priority is to provide for the safety of its citizens. This includes our sheriff’s office (law enforcement), our fire service, our emergency management service and just as important is our 911 team. These agencies are doing a great job when citizens call during emergencies.
As we begin the budget process, it has been suggested that the governor and General Assembly will be providing a better-than-average pay increase for state law enforcement officers. As such, the county will need to do something similar. I am very pro-law enforcement and I will support this priority.
As we look at our fire service, the county has experienced some noticeable turnover of our employees. We should be proud of these men and women, and do what is necessary to show our support. When we hire a replacement firefighter, we have to provide costly training for the new hire. We will look at the reasons for turnover and create and budget for some solutions.
Four years ago when I was elected to the Lancaster County Council, it was obvious to me that we had an excellent EMS department. Unfortunately, our EMT and paramedic’s compensation have fallen behind some of our neighboring counties. We will need to make some adjustments in pay to keep this department operating at its high-performing level.
Have you ever called 911 with an emergency or to report a drunk driver? I have and the 911 operator was outstanding in calmly assisting. They serve us well and I hope they will be reviewed carefully at budget time.
Our coroner and her staff work long hours. They have worked in cramped quarters. This group did an outstanding job during the COVID crisis. Construction has begun to provide them with much-needed space. Budget adjustments will be needed to provide for staff compensation and supplies.
Inflation continues to burden all of us. County employees are our greatest asset. Last year, County Council provided a cost-of-living increase to offset the inflation burden. I will support doing this again in this budget.
I have many other ideas to share and will do so in another column. But your input is an important part of setting priorities for your county government. I work for you. I would like to hear your concerns. You can do so by emailing me at ablackmon@lancastersc.net or by calling me at 803-288-1642.
Republican Allen Blackmon represents District 6 on Lancaster County Council.