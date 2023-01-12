First, I want to thank Lancaster County voters for their support in re-electing me to a second term on County Council.

Due to the changes from redistricting, District 6 now represents much of the southern and eastern areas of our county, reaching from S.C. 200 to Heath Springs and Kershaw. It’s a large district and I look forward to being your voice in county government for another term.

Allen Blackmon represents District 6 on Lancaster County Council.

