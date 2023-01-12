First, I want to thank Lancaster County voters for their support in re-electing me to a second term on County Council.
Due to the changes from redistricting, District 6 now represents much of the southern and eastern areas of our county, reaching from S.C. 200 to Heath Springs and Kershaw. It’s a large district and I look forward to being your voice in county government for another term.
With the election behind and new council officers elected, County Council will soon start work on the annual budget. Budgeting sets the priorities for county government and is the most important function we perform on an annual basis.
When I think of our budget, I think about what District 6 voters had in mind when they went to the polls and selected me to office, along with other Republicans from top to bottom on the ballot, often by overwhelming margins. Voters have made it clear they want lower taxes. That will be my first priority.
Voters also want an effective government, which spends their tax dollars wisely. In other words, when someone calls 911 and needs a deputy or an ambulance or a firetruck, the response time should be quick. If someone needs a building permit or needs to subdivide land among their children, the process should be as simple as possible.
Let me explain the steps in the process. County Council will meet with the administrator and county department leaders to establish the priorities for the budget. The department leaders will create a department budget to present to the administrator. The administrator will then use their input to create a full budget for the council to consider.
The budget has to be voted on at three separate council meetings. During one of the meetings, a public hearing will be held. This process must be completed by June 30, because the new budget takes effect on July 1.
How do you, the citizens/voters, participate in this process? At this time, you can reach out to your County Council members to let them know your opinions and concerns.
Before every council meeting, citizens can sign up to speak at the beginning of the meeting. You have three minutes to address council with your concerns. You can also address council during the public hearing mentioned above.
I will provide regular updates through the budget process to provide you the transparency and accountability that you deserve.
It is an honor and a privilege to serve you as a member of County Council. My vote on issues will always be made with one idea: “Does this vote make life better for you?”
I will always work for you and be a strong voice for you on council. You can reach me anytime by calling 803-288-1642.
Allen Blackmon represents District 6 on Lancaster County Council.