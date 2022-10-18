First and foremost, I know both the current Lancaster Mayor Alston DeVenny and Yoki Cureton Perez from past and current social and business interactions.
Allow me to be crystal clear from the start of this correspondence, my full support for Yoki doesn’t mean I’m against the current mayor. My endorsement of Yoki is due to the simple fact I feel she would be the better mayor for the city of Lancaster.
Yoki not only possesses the professional and executive skill set to lead our city, she’s a well-respected, educated, entrepreneur, former corporate America marketing executive, product of the Lancaster County school system, engaged citizen, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who has a pulse on the actual citizens of the community.
Yoki happens to be a female of color, for which she is not and nor should she be ashamed of. While some will claim the “race card” should not be a factor in making this choice of who is elected as the top leader for the city of Lancaster, I respectfully disagree, for it should not be overlooked. When folks claim they are color blind, they are lying! We can’t help but to see the color of one’s skin and we need to stop the madness of perpetuating the lie of the “race card.”
Let’s assess the facts. The majority, over 50%, of the city of Lancaster’s citizens are black. Please know I do not condone anyone being elected solely on the color of their skin, just as I challenge folks not to elect an individual because of the color of their skin.
We need to be honest, because I’m sure you’ll agree many votes have been cast to prevent those of color from taking office, filling a position, serving a role, etc., based solely on the color of their skin. This is exactly what diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) is all about across our nation.
When we have as talented an individual as Yoki running to lead the city of Lancaster, we all should welcome and embrace the talent before us and elect her to this role and assist her in moving our city forward.
The city of Lancaster needs dynamic change and Yoki is just the accomplished individual to lead our city in making it happen.
Yoki’s campaign slogan is spot on — “Now’s the Time” — for it captures so many real issues the citizens of Lancaster are faced with and have been faced with for generations.
“Now’s the Time,” so check your watch and notice it’s 2022! Let’s elect Yoki as mayor for the city of Lancaster.
I, Albert J. Blackmon, offer 100% support to the election of Yoki for mayor for the city of Lancaster.
Albert J. Blackmon is an Indian Land resident, who works in the city of Lancaster.
