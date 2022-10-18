First and foremost, I know both the current Lancaster Mayor Alston DeVenny and Yoki Cureton Perez from past and current social and business interactions.

Allow me to be crystal clear from the start of this correspondence, my full support for Yoki doesn’t mean I’m against the current mayor. My endorsement of Yoki is due to the simple fact I feel she would be the better mayor for the city of Lancaster.

Albert J. Blackmon is an Indian Land resident, who works in the city of Lancaster.

