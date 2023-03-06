LANNWS-03-08-23 BLACKMON-NEAL COLUMN

The Rev. Sheila Blackmon-Neal displays the two books she wrote on her father, the late Rev. Preston Blackmon, along with the plaque he received when former Lancaster Mayor Joe Shaw proclaimed March 3, 2007 as Preston Blackmon Day.

 Jane Alford

The month of March is very special to me. My dad’s birthday is the March 16. Former Lancaster Mayor Joe Shaw proclaimed Preston Blackmon Day on March 3, 2007. And this year marks the 15th year of his passing. Happy March, Dad!

My father, the Rev. Dr. Preston Blackmon, was born in Lancaster County on March 16, 1926. Before his passing, he left an indelible mark – giving, sacrificing, ministering, volunteering and serving the city and county of Lancaster and the state of South Carolina. My dad lived a great life, leaving an honorable legacy.

The Rev. Sheila Blackmon-Neal is the author of two books on her father, the late Rev. Preston Blackmon.

