The month of March is very special to me. My dad’s birthday is the March 16. Former Lancaster Mayor Joe Shaw proclaimed Preston Blackmon Day on March 3, 2007. And this year marks the 15th year of his passing. Happy March, Dad!
My father, the Rev. Dr. Preston Blackmon, was born in Lancaster County on March 16, 1926. Before his passing, he left an indelible mark – giving, sacrificing, ministering, volunteering and serving the city and county of Lancaster and the state of South Carolina. My dad lived a great life, leaving an honorable legacy.
The Rev. Blackmon was a family man. He and his wife of 60 years, Wilma Myers Blackmon, raised 11 children, all of whom went on to receive either a college degree or advanced vocational training. From those children came 37 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. And the tree branches continue to grow.
The Rev. Blackmon, a 1947 graduate of Barr Street High School, began making his mark in Lancaster by becoming the city’s first Black policeman in 1959. He left that position in 1962. He was also the first Black constable. He later became a brick mason and a teacher of the craft as well.
He was a lifetime member of the NAACP, having been a member for over 50 years and serving once as its third vice president. He also served in World War II.
The Rev. Blackmon served on Lancaster City Council for 34 years, possibly making him Lancaster’s longest serving councilman. He was the second Black man elected to City Council. As councilman, he represented District 1 in a fair and just manner.
He was a fearless, strong advocate of justice and equality, often standing alone. He was a great father. A mentor in the Southside community. A role model teacher at Barr Street Middle School. A preacher/pastor for several churches. A contractor and real estate proprietor.
When my dad passed on Aug. 2, 2008, at the age of 82, The Lancaster News headline read “Lancaster County has lost a piece of history in the death of Lancaster City Councilman, Preston Blackmon.”
And so it is fitting this month to present Books & Brunch, featuring two books on him, “The Life & Times of Rev. Dr. Preston Blackmon” and “What’s in your hand, Mr. Preston?,” at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Lancaster County Library, 313 S. White St., Lancaster. It is sponsored by his daughter, the Rev. Sheila Blackmon-Neal, who wrote both books. The community is invited.
For more information, call 803-586-9924.
The Rev. Sheila Blackmon-Neal is the author of two books on her father, the late Rev. Preston Blackmon.