Lancaster resident Reno Rodreigus Blakely was convicted of murder this week in a Lancaster County court.
A jury found Blakely, 44, guilty of murder Thursday, Feb. 2, in the shooting death of Ethan Roy Dailey of Waxhaw, N.C.
Dailey, 29, was shot multiple times Aug. 9, 2020, outside a Crenson Drive home south of Lancaster, where he died.
Judge R. Lawton McIntosh sentenced Blakely to 45 years in prison – 40 years for the murder, five years consecutive for possession of a firearm during a violent crime and five years concurrent for the possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence.
Assistant solicitors Nicole Wine and Luck Campbell prosecuted Blakely for the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office in the four-day trial that started Monday, Jan. 30, and ended Thursday.
“Reno Blakely and several co-defendants sought out and located the victim, and they were intending to cause him physical harm after a fight at a neighborhood birthday party,” Wine said. “Several rounds of gunfire were fired at the victim.”
Wine said after the jury heard all of the evidence, “particularly the expert testimony,” it came back with a guilty verdict on all counts.
Blakely was originally charged with accessory before the fact, but his charge was upgrraded to murder three days after the crime took place. Wine said that was due to additional statements from witnesses, which helped give more context of the crime.
Wine said Blakely did not testify or give a statement in court.
Dailey’s sister, brother and grandfather were in court for the entire week, and Wine said they have been involved with her office and the case since his death.
“The victim had a daughter. I think she was 6 at the time that happened, so now she is probably about 8,” Wine said. “During the victim impact statements, the victim's sister did say that the daughter misses her father terribly and still really struggles with losing her father at such a young age.”
Blakely will remain in the local detention facility until Monday, when he will be transferred to the S.C. Department of Corrections' (SCDC) at Central Broad River Correctional in Columbia.
Wine said charges are still pending against the other six suspects in the case.
Antonio Jermaine Mickle, Kendarius Tyrek Mickle and Damarkus Tyrone Nivens, all of Lancaster, were also charged with murder and the possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Keisha McDow of Lancaster was charged with misprision of a felony, and Shirley Ann Mickle and Angie Denise Mickle, both of Lancaster, were charged with accessory after the fact of a felony. All three women were released on bond.
“At this point, there’s no set trial dates, but we anticipate that they will each have their own day in court, and we anticipate working through each case with each defendant and each defense attorney separately,” Wine said. “Possibly later this spring, but ... we just don't know what the schedule timeline is.”