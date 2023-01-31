The trial of a Lancaster man accused of murder in a 2020 shooting death began this week.
Reno Rodreigus Blakely is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the death of Ethan Roy Dailey of Waxhaw, N.C. Dailey, 29, was shot multiple times Aug. 9, 2020, outside a Crenson Drive home south of Lancaster, where he died.
Blakely, then 42, was arrested Aug. 13, 2020, and has been in custody since his bond was denied, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
A jury was selected Monday, Jan. 30, and opening statements began in Lancaster County Courtroom A for Blakely’s case.
Blakely faces a possible sentence of life in prison without parole or death in the case, according to the 6th Judicial Circuit Public Index.
Blakely is one of seven charged in the incident, which stemmed from a fight at a nearby birthday party on Evans Drive.
Antonio Jermaine Mickle, Kendarius Tyrek Mickle and Damarkus Tyrone Nivens, all of Lancaster, were also charged with murder and the possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to the sheriff’s office.
Keisha McDow of Lancaster was charged with misprision of a felony, and Shirley Ann Mickle and Angie Denise Mickle, both of Lancaster, were charged with accessory after the fact of a felony, according to the sheriff’s office. All three women were released on bond.