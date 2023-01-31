The trial of a Lancaster man accused of murder in a 2020 shooting death began this week.

Reno Rodreigus Blakely is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the death of Ethan Roy Dailey of Waxhaw, N.C. Dailey, 29, was shot multiple times Aug. 9, 2020, outside a Crenson Drive home south of Lancaster, where he died.

