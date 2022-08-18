LANCASTER CHESTER FOOTBALL

Lancaster High School quarterback JaRon Stevenson throws a pass during the Bruins game at Chester High School on Thursday.

 Travis Jenkins/Paxton Media Group

The Chester Cyclones billed its Thursday prep season opener against the Lancaster Bruins as a blackout and that’s what it was — in every sense.

There were plenty of Cyclones fan clad in black attire, but with 6:08 left in the third quarter, a transformer blew up, knocking out the power. Play was suspended with the Bruins leading, 18-7.

