The Chester Cyclones billed its Thursday prep season opener against the Lancaster Bruins as a blackout and that’s what it was — in every sense.
There were plenty of Cyclones fan clad in black attire, but with 6:08 left in the third quarter, a transformer blew up, knocking out the power. Play was suspended with the Bruins leading, 18-7.
The tone was set pretty early as Chester High School was flagged three times for 25 yards on Lancaster’s opening possession. The Cyclones incurred 100 yards of penalties in the first half. They worked around those mistakes on the first Lancaster High School possession, but not the second.
Running back Mikel McCollum ran threw some arm tackles and went for a 42-yard gain to start the second possession for the Bruins. Chester rallied to get a sack and two tackles for loss on the next three plays to set up fourth-and-23. However, the Cyclones got a personal foul to make the distance more manageable.
Bruins’ quarterback JaRon Stevenson hit receiver Brenden Alexander right in the middle of the field for a sticks-moving 22-yard gain and McCollum pounded it in from 5 yards out right between the tackles a play later. The PAT snap was errant and the attempt was no good, leaving Lancaster up, 6-0.
Chester marched into Lancaster territory on the ensuing drive, with Floyd Young bouncing outside for a 17-yard run and Trooper Floyd completing four passes to move the Cyclones from their own 11 to the Lancaster 34. However, Floyd threw incomplete on third-and-one and multiple defenders knifed through the line to blow up a running play to Shydem McCullough in the backfield for a 2-yard loss to force a turnover on downs.
Chester looked to get the break it needed with Reggie Heath picking off a pass on Lancaster’s next possession, but the Bruins turned right around and intercepted a Chester pass four plays later. They set up shop at the Cyclones’ 33 and scored in just one play, with McCollum bouncing a run outside, running through a tackle and going to the end zone. A try for two failed, leaving the score at 12-0 at halftime.
Chester finally got the big play it needed early in the third on a reverse play to Heath, who scampered 59 yards to the Lancaster 17. Andre Evans punched it in three plays later and the successful PAT made it a 12-7 game.
Lancaster responded in just four plays, with the big blow being a 51-yard keeper by Stevenson, who put a wicked spin move on a defender just past the line of scrimmage. The Bruins scored two plays later, but before they could line up to try for a two-point conversion, the transformer blew up, knocking off power to the stadium. When it was determined that it would be at least 1 a.m. before power was restored, the game was postponed.
The contest will pick up midway through the third quarter at noon Saturday, Aug. 20.
