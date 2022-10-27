If you are looking to campaign for political office on school grounds, think again.
The Lancaster County School Board is sending out policy reminders to all political candidates, no matter what their political affiliation or political race, that campaigning on school grounds is not welcomed.
The board voted 6-0 at their Tuesday, Oct. 25, to have board Chair Janice Dabney send notices to candidates running for office that they can’t post signs or campaign on school property.
The school board has a policy, enacted in 2009, which prohibits campaigning on district property by individual candidates or parties for any type of city, county, state or federal elections.
The board policy prohibits distributing or posting campaign materials associated with elections on district property.
The only exceptions are that schools may have candidate forums where all candidates are invited to participate and that a candidate or party could rent school space after school hours on a commercial basis.
Other exceptions include campaign materials being used for classroom teaching aids on the condition that a party or candidate isn’t endorsed. Another exception is that politicians can buy ad space in authorized school publications or venues that are part of a school’s fundraising activity.