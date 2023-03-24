LANCASTER — Mr. Bobby Darrell Kennington, 53, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023.
He was born Jan. 10, 1970, Lancaster, the son of Joyce Hayes Kennington and the late Bobby Nelson Kennington. He was the husband of Rachel Helms Kennington.
Darrell has been restoring his grandfather’s 1973 GMC truck for the past eight years. It was sold several years ago, and Darrell traveled many miles to track the truck down from past buyers. He has worked many hours to restore this truck to the original 1973 GMC. He loved his two dogs, Lola and Yoji. Darrell was a member of Barron Masonic Lodge No. 216. Darrell was a family man; he loved them wholeheartedly and loved spending time with them.
Darrell is survived by his wife of 30 years, the love of his life, Rachel Kennington; his two sons, Austin Kennington and Dylan Kennington (Gracyn); his mother, Joyce Kennington; his sister, Tammy Stroud (John); mother-in-law, Sharon Helms; and father-in-law, Sonny Helms.
Darrell was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Fallon Cade Kennington; his father, Bobby Nelson Kennington; and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Boyce and Viola Kennington, and Ms. Sarah Hayes.
The celebration of life funeral service for Darrell was 3 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. James Merritt. Burial followed at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family received friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at Burgess Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Crohns & Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Ave., Suite 510, New York, NY 10017.
