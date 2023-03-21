LANNWS-03-22-23 DOMINATE YOUTH EVENT 1

Malcolm S. and Kenya Williams were the featured speakers at the Dominate 2023 Young Adult Summit on Feb. 25.

The Dominate 2023 Young Adult Summit began at 5 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Springdale Recreation Center, with Kenneth Abercrombie Pitts miming as he so graciously expressed his love for God.

The Next Dimension Church praise team melted our hearts with praise and worship songs. Prophetess Catina Duncan introduced our two speakers, Malcolm S. and Kenya Williams.

Luverta Boulware is a member of Next Dimension Church in Lancaster.

