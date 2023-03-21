The Dominate 2023 Young Adult Summit began at 5 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Springdale Recreation Center, with Kenneth Abercrombie Pitts miming as he so graciously expressed his love for God.
The Next Dimension Church praise team melted our hearts with praise and worship songs. Prophetess Catina Duncan introduced our two speakers, Malcolm S. and Kenya Williams.
Malcolm S. Williams
Malcolm desires for the people of God to dominate! He gave a foundational Scripture: “And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth.” (Genesis 1:26)
“It would be impossible to stand in power, authority and dominion today without Holy Spirit leading, guiding and ordering our steps,” Malcolm said.
The Holy Spirit empowers us to dominate — to rule, to reign and have dominion over every area of our lives.
Malcolm’s faith was truly tested. He shared with us his testimony. He had served a seven-year sentence and was just about to be released. He was excited and anxious, too. He was looking forward to freedom and embracing his family and friends.
But on the day of his release, Malcolm was told that he would be transferred to another facility. They were moving him from South Carolina to a North Carolina facility. Imagine the disappointment and hurt that hit his heart that day.
Malcom wasn’t sure what was going on at the time. But he knew he had to have “kingdom faith,” which meant he still believed God. Mark 11:22 says, “Have faith in God.” With tears in his eyes, Malcolm said he believed wholeheartedly that God is real and true!
The North Carolina facility didn’t understand why Malcolm was there. We cannot begin to comprehend the magnitude of this mountain that was standing in his way. He had to come to terms with enduring one more year of incarceration.
Malcolm’s girlfriend at the time was Kenya Duncan. She tried sharing her dreams with him, but at the time his heart was heavy, and Malcolm didn’t want to hear it.
While serving out his days, Malcolm noticed something about himself. He recognized his ways and character didn’t align with God’s righteousness. The Holy Spirit confirmed that he wasn’t ready to be released. In Malcolm’s heart, he knew it wasn’t time for his release. He realized he needed to become more like Christ. God needed Malcolm to look like Him. God was dealing with Malcolm’s heart, character, language and lifestyle.
How beautiful it is today to witness Malcolm free and standing before the people of God as a son of God. Encouraging others to seek the kingdom of God first (Matthew 6:33).
“Don’t allow other people to control your destiny or change your disposition,” he said. Know your purpose and calling is not just for you, but for everyone you can influence or impact to seek after God wholeheartedly.
Malcolm talked about submission, as in submitting ourselves to the will of God, which is not an overnight process. He ended with these words of wisdom: “No matter what it looks like or no matter how we feel, we should say, ‘Father, I submit my will over to Your will.’ ”
Kenya Williams
Kenya Williams also gave us a foundational Scripture: “And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God. (Romans 12:2)
Kenya was enlightening the hearts of God’s people with her insight on unforgiveness.
“Sometimes people carry around unforgiveness,” she said. What people don’t realize is that holding onto unforgiveness will hold them back from receiving the promises of God. It’s essential that we renew our mind in the Word of God as often as we can.
Kenya encouraged us to free our minds in the Word of God. We don’t have to carry depression, anxiety, hurt and unforgiveness around. With the mind of Christ and a personal relationship with Him, God will keep His people covered and walking in victory.
Kenya realized that sometimes we are our own worst enemy. She explained this using her own experience during the time Malcolm was still incarcerated. God had said Malcolm was her husband, but Kenya was trying to make this happen for herself. Later she would come to realize that God didn’t need her help.
Everything God was showing Kenya, even her husband, was in God’s timing. Kenya’s dreams were manifested. Now, they are Mr. and Mrs. Malcolm S. Williams with two children. Look at God.
Catina Duncan
Prophetess Catina Duncan encouraged the people to call out their names and to tell themselves, “I shall, I will and I can dominate.” Know the struggles are over because God has called us by our names. We have God’s power within us to dominate.
The evening ended with those who desired prayer. The presence of the Lord was there and moved in the hearts of His people.
To dominate is a lifestyle, where the people of God have power, authority and dominion over every area of their lives — spiritually, financially, mentally, physically and emotionally.
The Next Dimension Church family was given some profound Scriptures to continue studying and meditating on. Dominate is a word the church will corporately focus on this year. These Scriptures helps us know who we are in Christ!
Dominating identity scriptures are:
• Genesis 1:26
• Psalm 8:3-6
• Romans 8:16-17
• 2 Corinthians 5:17
• 2 Corinthians 5:20
• Galatians 3:26
• Galatians 4:7
• Ephesians 2:10
• 1 Peter 2:9
• Revelation 1:6
• Revelation 5:10
