The CProphetess Ministries’ Power II Prophetic Encounter was held Dec. 2-3 at Cambria Hotel-University Center in Rock Hill.
Prophetess Catina Duncan is the visionary of CProphetess Ministries. An anointed and powerful woman of God, Catina is a mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, friend, nurse, spiritual mentor and wife of Elder Timothy Duncan. She has a true heart for God and His people. The anointing power she possesses comes from having a personal and intimate relationship with God the Father.
We witnessed Catina’s daughter, Kenya Williams, walking in the prophetic gifting and calling that is upon her life. Kenya and her husband, Malcolm Williams, spoke prophetically at the event. The calling they both have on their lives will reach many generations to come.
Kenneth Abercrombie Pitts embraced us with a mime dance, as only he can deliver a song through mime dance with power and grace. When Pitts mimes, he captures the very essence of the song with feelings, emotions, heart and soul. The audience received his message through his creative miming. God has given Pitts this ability to touch the hearts of his people with a message of love, faith, hope, grace, mercy, forgiveness and redemption.
Prophetess Catina Duncan’s desire is for people to live their best life in Christ — the abundant live Christ died for us to live.
“The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy; I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly (John 10:10 KJV).
She held this conference in hopes that people will make conscious decisions to do and be all that God has called for their lives. To be free from sin, debt, poverty, sickness, heartache, pain and adversities, and to walk in love, faith, hope, truth, freedom, peace, power, authority, dominion and victory.
Power II Prophetic Encounter Conference was a success. We were blessed with a panel of professional entrepreneurs — Courtney Lomax, Keevi Worthy, Catina Duncan, Gwen Stephens, Yokima Cureton Perez and Jamesila Shontelle Williams. These beautiful, anointed women of God are owners of in-home care, a food truck industry, Christian learning center, real estate and rental properties, beauty consultant and hair salon.
These women imparted wisdom and knowledge. One by one, the panelists gave us their why, how and when for starting their businesses. These successful business women continue to strive, grow, expand and advance to the next dimension.
The beautiful thing that happened next was that these women wanted to help others who were interested in knowing more about how they can get started and become owners themselves. We were blessed, empowered, encouraged, equipped and motivated by our business panel.
The atmosphere began to shift. The presence of the Lord was heavy in the room. Prophetess Catina Duncan is a giant in the Spirit. She is a force to be reckoned with. The Spirit of God moved upon God’s people as she spoke a prophetic word into their lives and laid hands upon them. Many were empowered and received fresh revelation from Almighty God.
While we await the Power III Prophetic Encounter Conference in 2023, if you’re in need of a good church, where the Word of God is being preached and taught, if you need prayer and a breakthrough, if you desire healing and deliverance, if you want to be Spirit-filled, we invite all to come worship with us at the Next Dimension Church, 726 S. Main St., Lancaster.
Praise and worship is 10:30 a.m. Sunday, with Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Follow us on Facebook live. Pastors are Malcolm Williams and Jamesila Shontelle Williams, with Bishop Eddie Howard and Apostle Altheresa Goode Howard, Prophetess Catina Duncan and Elder Timothy Duncan.
Luverta Boulware is a member of Next Dimension Church in Lancaster.