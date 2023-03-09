Spring is right around the corner, which means we’re gearing up for St. Patrick’s Day parades and lively celebrations at our neighborhood pubs. Join us in raising a beer to community, friends and great traditions!
Anheuser-Busch and B&B Distributors are honored to be a part of the St. Patrick’s Day cheer and are committed to helping everyone safely enjoy the weekend’s festivities.
Not wearing green on Friday might get you pinched, but planning ahead is never a miss. Make sure you and your loved ones have a safe ride – whether that’s a non-drinking designated driver
or taking advantage of ridesharing services, such as Uber.
Over the last 35 years, Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners have invested more than $1 billion in community-based programs and initiatives to prevent underage drinking, impaired driving and other harmful uses of alcohol.
All of us at B&B Distributors are once again teaming up with Anheuser-Busch, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and Uber to encourage everyone to Decide To Ride by planning ahead for a safe ride home if you are drinking.
When it comes to safety, don’t rely on the luck of the Irish – plan ahead for how everyone will get to and from your celebrations safely. Plus, it’s one less thing for you to worry about at the end of the night.