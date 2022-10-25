‘Decide to Ride’ to Halloween events
The month of October is the perfect time to enjoy sweet treats and a good scare with friends and family. That’s why Budweiser and B&B Distributors are encouraging you to have a spook-tacular and safe Halloween season.
From the fun costumes to the scary movies, it’s easy to get swept up in Halloween festivities. Before putting on your costume for the big Halloween party, make a plan ahead of time so that you aren’t the one driving. Designating a driver or requesting a ride share so you can enjoy Buds with friends is always a great plan. Because you can’t drive drunk at the end of the party if you don’t drive there.
To help put an end to drunk driving, Anheuser-Busch and B&B Distributors are encouraging people to “Decide to Ride.” B&B Distributors has joined forces with Anheuser-Busch, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Uber to encourage everyone in our area to plan ahead for a safe ride this Halloween season.
Anheuser-Busch has invested more than $1 billion in responsible drinking marketing efforts for more than 35 years. It’s important for all of us to do our part to putting an end to alcohol-related accidents and deaths each year.
So, on Oct, 31 and throughout the Halloween season, don’t forget to “Decide to Ride” because there’s nothing scarier than drunk driving.