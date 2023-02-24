Atlee Brown had an indelible impact on Lancaster County education, with a major footprint on the Heath Springs and Kershaw area schools, particularly Andrew Jackson High School.
Brown, who died Feb. 12, is remembered as a tough, but fair school administrator known for running a school in a highly efficient manner.
A Whitmire native, Brown came to Lancaster County as the first principal at Heath Springs High, one of the three southern Lancaster County schools, which later consolidated to form Andrew Jackson High School.
The Heath Springs, Kershaw and Flat Creek high schools came together to become Andrew Jackson High before Hillside High School in Heath Springs, then the all-Black high school, joined with total integration in 1970.
Brown set the tone for his leadership at Heath Springs before becoming Andrew Jackson High’s first principal.
Mike Couch, a 1968 graduate of Heath Springs High and a member of the Blue Devils 1967 state championship football team, recalled Brown’s influence in class and on the field.
“Mr. Brown had that military background, serving in the Army with the military police in Korea,” Couch said. “He made his presence known with impressive stature and he drew our respect. We learned right away he was ‘the man.’
“He treated all with respect and had high expectations for all the students,” Couch said. “As long as you stayed in line, you were alright.”
Couch, a student bus driver during his high school days, once veered awry.
“A bus broke down and Mr. Brown sent a bus driver to get the students. Me and a couple of drivers decided we’d go along. We picked up the kids and returned to school.
“When we drove up, Mr. Brown was waiting there,” Couch said. “He told the students to go to class and the rest of us to come to his office. When somebody got in trouble like that, Mr. Brown said it was three licks or three days — the student’s choice.”
Couch opted for the licks and quickly learned his lesson.
“He just had that presence about him,” Couch said. “The lessons he taught serve us well today.”
Couch added that Brown, as an assistant coach, played a vital role with the Blue Devils, who played for four state titles and won it all in 1967.
“He brought toughness and discipline, which made a difference,” Couch said.
Dwight McPherson, a Heath Springs High student and football player under Brown, recalled his influence.
“Mr. Brown commanded respect,” said McPherson, who noted that Brown, in addition to his role of principal, also coached and taught math and physics.
“Nobody ever received anything from him that they didn’t deserve. He was a friend who cared about his students and wanted you to do it the right way.”
Tony Brasington, another Heath Springs student and football player, called Brown “a great man.”
“He had your attention and your respect,” said Brasington, a retired Lancaster County teacher and principal. “He shared life stories and made an impact. When you were at school, it was all about school. School time was all business. You knew where you stood and nothing was wishy-washy.”
Brasington recalled one day at school when Brown, a star athlete in Whitmire before a devastating knee injury ended his career, displayed his athletic prowess, leaving a deep impression.
“At Heath Springs when it rained, we went to the gym,” Brasington said. “It was a rainy day and we were in the gym. Mr. Brown came in, and without any practice, made 21 straight free throws. To us, especially the athletes, that was impressive. He was that type person.”
Brasington said Brown deeply affected him.
“Mr. Brown has a special place in my heart,” he said. “In 1981, art was put in the South Carolina schools, and he hired the lady who would become my wife as a teacher (Ruth Ann). We later met and got married. I think about that, and know it wouldn’t have happened had Mr. Brown not hired her to teach. I’m grateful.”
Later, Brasington was thankful for Brown’s career advice.
“I saw him one day at church, and he told me now that I had established myself as a teacher and had a family, that if I wanted to stay in education, I needed to get into school administration. That was sound advice and worked well for me.”
Zora Denson, one of some 20 Black students who attended Andrew Jackson High when it opened and later graduated from the school, also appreciated Brown.
“The transition was difficult, but he (Brown) worked hard to be the glue that held us together. He was fair and success-driven,” she said. “He had an open-door policy and did not tolerate discrimination at any level.”
Denson said Brown was the catalyst in bringing together three rival schools, and later adding Hillside as part of the mix.
“I attribute this success to the leadership of Atlee S. Brown,” she said. “His transformational leadership style influenced teachers, inspired and encouraged students to work hard at making positive change.”
Rick Crimminger, a member of Andrew Jackson’s second graduating class, said Brown was the right choice to lead AJ through its challenging early infancy.
“Without strong leadership, there would have been chaos,” said Crimminger, a former school board member and county councilman who now heads the County Election Commission. “I think another key was that he was visible with that presence and his look.
“To bring those three big rivals together and then follow with integration with no issues, that was remarkable.”
Couch said Brown, who later was the Andrew Jackson area schools superintendent and then associate superintendent of administration for the newly consolidated Lancaster County School District, was an integral part of Andrew Jackson High’s success.
“Mr. Brown laid the groundwork,” Couch said. “He put that discipline in place, which made Andrew Jackson the school it has become. If you know anything about AJ, the school is known for its tremendous support from those communities and the fact those AJ teams play to the end and play to win.”
Crimminger said Brown’s legacy will endure.
“When you think of AJ, Mr. Brown quickly comes to mind,” he said. “You look back and know Mr. Brown was a blessing to the AJ area schools. He impacted me and so many others.”