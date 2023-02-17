Lancaster High School boys basketball coach Jerron Cauthen said a “team bonding” session at halftime of the Bruins’ first-round playoff game proved vital in the home win.
Lancaster, 25-3, ignited in the pivotal third quarter to defeat Eastside High School, 66-47, in the opening round of the boys Class 4A Upper State playoffs Wednesday, Feb. 15.
The 19-point win advanced the second-ranked Bruins to a second-round home clash with Midland Valley High School.
Upset-minded Eastside led 23-18 at the break.
“There was a lot of encouragement in that ‘team bonding’ session,” Cauthen said. “We also made a few adjustments and pushed our players to play harder. We told them if they didn’t pick up the pace, their season could end.”
The Bruins heeded the call, responding with a 27-14 surge to build a 45-37 lead with a period to play.
Guard Ladarias Cloud, who led the Bruins with 16 points, provided the spark, netting 10 points in the third period.
“We came out more aggressive and put pressure on them,” Cauthen said. “I give our fans credit because they got behind our guys for a boost and a home-court edge.”
Lancaster continued its solid play into the final quarter, when it outscored the Eagles, 21-10, to take the win.
Cloud was one of three Bruins in double digits, with Jy Gladden tallying 11 points and Jordan Watford adding 10 points and seven rebounds.
“We did what we needed to do to move on,” Cauthen said. “We know we have to play a complete game and be on our game from start to finish. That’s important because each round gets tougher and tougher.”
Girls game
The Lancaster High School girls basketball team battled all the way, but fell short in the 4A Upper State playoffs in their road game.
The Lady Bruins, the third seed out of Region III, dropped an 80-69 loss to 10th-ranked Riverside High Warriors on Thursday, Feb. 16.
Riverside High opened a 20-12 lead after one period, but the determined Lancaster girls chipped away at it.
Lancaster trailed 31-26 at the half and used a 27-25 surge in the third quarter to make it a three-point game, 56-53, with a period to go.
“We couldn’t get closer after that,” said Lancaster girls head coach Ronnie Robinson. “Riverside hurt us on the boards and they were able to get second and third shots. We had some defensive breakdowns, which really hurt us at times.”
Riverside also made its free throws late to aid its effort.
Lathan Truesdale led the Lady Bruins with 17 points, including five 3-pointers. KeMarja Peay scored 14 points. Eliza Baskins and Logan Truesdale each supplied 12 points.
Lancaster, with the loss, finished 12-11.
Peay, Baskins and Logan Truesdale were selected to the All-Region team. Lathan Truesdale was an honorable mention selection.
“We had an up-and-down season, a lot of close games with a tough schedule,” Robinson said. “We will return the bulk of our team, including seven sophomores, and I feel the experience we gained from this season will help us. We have to continue to work and improve in the off-season to be ready for next season. I feel we have a solid future.”