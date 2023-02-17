LANSPTS-02-18-23 LANCASTER HOOPS RJ Brown

Lancaster High's RJ Brown goes up for a shot during the Bruins opening-round game of the 4A playoffs Wednesday, Feb. 15.

 Eric Rowell

Lancaster High School boys basketball coach Jerron Cauthen said a “team bonding” session at halftime of the Bruins’ first-round playoff game proved vital in the home win.

Lancaster, 25-3, ignited in the pivotal third quarter to defeat Eastside High School, 66-47, in the opening round of the boys Class 4A Upper State playoffs Wednesday, Feb. 15.

