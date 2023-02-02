ROCK HILL — A torrid second half sparked Lancaster High School to a 75-42 win over South Pointe, earning the Bruins some hoops revenge and a split with the host Stallions in Rock Hill.

Second-ranked Lancaster, 22-2 overall and 6-1 in Region 3-4A, ignited in the final two periods to post the lopsided win Tuesday, Jan. 31.

