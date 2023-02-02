ROCK HILL — A torrid second half sparked Lancaster High School to a 75-42 win over South Pointe, earning the Bruins some hoops revenge and a split with the host Stallions in Rock Hill.
Second-ranked Lancaster, 22-2 overall and 6-1 in Region 3-4A, ignited in the final two periods to post the lopsided win Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Lancaster dropped a 62-47 home loss to South Pointe on Jan. 12, but the Bruins earned rematch revenge.
“South Pointe always competes, but we remember them coming to the Den. The staff and I made adjustments to execute our game plan,” said Lancaster head coach Jerron Cauthen. “Sometimes you have to take the game personal, especially when you put in the work we do. It means a great deal to our team, parents, school and community.”
Lancaster held a 33-29 lead at the half, and charged hard in the second half to take control.
After a 15-3 surge, the Bruins led 48-32 with a period to go. Jordan Watford scored six of his 16 points in the third quarter.
The Bruins finished strong for the impressive 33-point win, holding South Pointe to just three fourth-quarter points.
“As we say, it all starts with defense, and we stepped up and defended,” Cauthen said.
Lancaster had a balanced attack, with senior Grayson Kirk leading with 18 points, 11 in the final period, including going 7-of-10 at the foul line. Lancaster was 33-of-45 at the foul line, 14-of-18 in the final period.
Watford’s 16 points included 10 second-half points. Jy Gladden tallied 13 points and Ladarias Cloud added 10 points.
“Once again, a total team effort with all contributing,” Cauthen said.
Girls game
In the girls game, South Pointe captured a 72-52 win.
The Lady Bruins battled, but the Lady Stallions picked up the pace to post the 20-point win.
Lancaster led 28-26 at the half, but South Pointe rallied to take a 47-41 edge after three periods and used a 25-11 charge in the final quarter for the win.
“We didn’t finish the way we needed,” said Lancaster girls coach Ronnie Robinson. “The final period really hurt us.”
Logan Truesdale led the Lady Bruins with 21 points and Eliza Baskins tallied 14.
Lancaster finishes its region schedule at York on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and then at Indian Land on Friday, Feb. 10.