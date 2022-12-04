ROCK HILL — A game between two top-ranked teams saw the Lancaster High School Bruins come away with a forceful 68-53 win over the TL Hanna High Yellow Jackets.
The game was played at South Pointe High School on Saturday, Dec. 3, as part of the Battle at the Rock showcase. Lancaster came into the game ranked third in 4A; TL Hanna was ranked sixth in 5A.
After a 3-3 tie, Lancaster went on a 12-0 run to break the game open and never trailed from that point, despite several rallies from TL Hanna, and playing without senior Grayson Kirk, who was nursing an ankle injury.
“Our bench had to play well,” said Lancaster head coach Jerron Cauthen. “My guys stepped up. Jy (Gladden) was special. He did a lot of things that don’t show up in the scorer’s book.”
Gladden led Lancaster in scoring with 16 points and Jordan Watford added 15 points in the win.
After the quick start, the Bruins led 21-8 after the opening quarter and then led 35-20 at the half.
TL Hanna rallied in the third quarter, starting on a 7-0 run to pull within 10 points. By the end of the quarter, TL Hanna was within eight points, but Lancaster used its speed and athleticism in the fourth quarter to keep the Yellow Jackets at bay.
Lancaster opened the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run and despite turnovers, kept a 10-point gap between itself and TL Hanna for the most part.
The win put Lancaster at 6-0 on the season. The day before their game against TL Hanna, the Bruins destroyed Central High School, 102-36, on the road in Pageland.
Up next for Lancaster is a home and away contest against Hartsville this week. The Bruins traveled to Hartsville on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and will host the Red Foxes on Friday, Dec. 9.