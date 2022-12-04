LANSPTS-12-07-22 LANCASTER HOOPS Watford and Gladden

Lancaster High School’s Jordan Watford drives the baseline as teammate Jy Gladden cuts through the paint during the Bruins’ game Dec. 3 against TL Hanna in the Battle at the Rock.

 Mac Banks

ROCK HILL — A game between two top-ranked teams saw the Lancaster High School Bruins come away with a forceful 68-53 win over the TL Hanna High Yellow Jackets.

The game was played at South Pointe High School on Saturday, Dec. 3, as part of the Battle at the Rock showcase. Lancaster came into the game ranked third in 4A; TL Hanna was ranked sixth in 5A.

