Despite a slow start, the Lancaster High School boys basketball team cruised to a 79-48 win over the Hartsville Red Foxes to remained undefeated on the season.
The Bruins had three players score in double figures, led by Jordan Watford and Jy Gladden, who each scored 17 points in the 31-point win Friday, Dec. 9.
“I feel like we are climbing,” said Lancaster head coach Jerron Cauthen. “We have worked hard in the off season and over the summer.”
Lancaster started slow and was down 14-4 after the first quarter, hitting just one of 13 shots from the field in the opening session.
But the Bruins roared back in the second quarter, hitting eight of nine shots and outscoring Hartsville, 21-9, in the period to cling to a 25-23 lead at the half.
Cauthen told his team at the break that they needed to play better.
“I told them to play our style of basketball,” he said. “Play to win. Play together.”
The second half showed a more dominating performance by the Bruins, who improved in both the third and fourth quarters. Lancaster dropped 21 points in the third and then 33 points in the fourth as Gladden scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half, while RJ Brown added 11 points in the game, nine in the second half.
Lancaster hit 19 of 30 second-half shots, including 15 of 18 from the foul line.
Lancaster is now 9-0 overall on the season after beating Gaffney, 59-50, on Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Coaches Classic in Spartanburg.
Lady Bruins’ first loss
The Lancaster girls fell to Hartsville, 40-30, to drop their first game of the season, falling to 4-1.
Hartsville capitalized on the struggling Lady Bruins in the second quarter, outscoring them 11-5, which gave the Lady Red Foxes a 21-16 lead at the half.
Lancaster’s scoring woes continued in the third quarter as it dropped in just four points by hitting two of nine shots from the field.
“We had no energy,” said Lancaster head coach Ronnie Robinson. “We turned into a different team. We came out and didn’t play good team ball.”
Lancaster tried to make a run in the fourth quarter, but Hartsville matched the Lady Bruins shot for shot.
Logan Truesdale led the Lady Bruins with seven points.