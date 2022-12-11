LANSPTS-12-14-22 LANCASTER HOOPS Jordan Watford

Lancaster High School’s Jordan Watford glides to the basket during the Bruins’ Dec. 9 game against Hartsville High School.

 Mac Banks

Despite a slow start, the Lancaster High School boys basketball team cruised to a 79-48 win over the Hartsville Red Foxes to remained undefeated on the season.

The Bruins had three players score in double figures, led by Jordan Watford and Jy Gladden, who each scored 17 points in the 31-point win Friday, Dec. 9.

