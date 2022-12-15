The Lancaster Bruins kept solid traction on their unbeaten basketball season and the Lady Bruins got back on track this week.
The third-ranked Lancaster High School boys capped a home sweep of Class 2A Fairfield Central of Winnsboro with an 81-32 win over the Griffins on Thursday, Dec. 15.
The 10-0 Bruins had an easy time of it, rolling to the lopsided victory over the winless Griffins.
“Our guys are seeing the fruits of their hard work over the summer and into the fall,” said Lancaster coach Jerron Cauthen. “They made sacrifices, but they now know it was well worth it. A team effort of our assistant coaches, players and parents is the difference. We feel good about where we are, but we have to stay hungry and humble.”
Lancaster built a 41-8 halftime lead and owned a 55-25 spread after three quarters in taking the win.
Jordan Watford led the Bruins with 15 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and two blocked shots. He tallied 13 second-half points.
Malik Tinsley and Columbus Parker each netted 12 points. Ladarius Cloud had nine points and Colby Small added eight points as 11 players scored.
Girls game
In the girls game, Lancaster rebounded from its 10-point home loss to Hartsville with a 16-point comeback win over the Lady Griffins.
The 5-1 Lady Bruins opened the twin bill with a 65-49 win against the Griffin girls, ranked sixth in Class 2A girls.
Fairfield Central held a 26-20 lead at the half, but the Lady Bruins charged back with 22-9 surge to take a 42-35 lead with a quarter to go.
“Our focus was better in the second half and we did what we needed to do,” said Lancaster coach Ronnie Robinson. “That solid team effort helped us earn a good win. We beat a good team because we played hard and executed well.”
KeMarja Peay paced Lancaster with 18 points, 13 in the second half and eight in the pivotal third period.
Eliza Baskins scored 16 points, 11 in the second half. Angel Cousar tallied 13 points as well.