CHESTER — The Lancaster High School wrestling team opened its season with two hard-fought wins in its first tri-dual of the season.
The Bruins beat Chester, 49-27, and Fairfield Central, 63-15, in matches at Chester High School on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
The Chester match was especially important to the Bruins and head coach Ryan Faile.
“It was personal from last year,” he said. “They came into our house and beat us really bad. They embarrassed us.”
Faile said although it is early, he likes what he sees out of his team.
“We have got a good squad,” he said. “They are working hard.”
Chester took an early lead in the match going up 12-0, with first-period pins at 120 and 126 pounds.
Lancaster got its first win of the match with a first-period pin from Damaje Hayden to make it 12-6. The Bruins won the next eight consecutive matches to make the score 49-12 and secure the win.
Jonathan Maynard (138) got a first-period pin and XuPheng Ly (145) got a 13-10 decision to give Lancaster the lead.
Things really took off for the Bruins with a first-period pin by Peyton Hughes (152) in just 25 seconds.
Both Brenden Alexander (160) and Ethan Ellis (170) picked up pins, before Peyton Miles (182) won a hard-fought match, 22-13. Joss Neal (195) secured the win for Lancaster with a second-period pin, before Cristofer Morales (220) closed things out.
Against Fairfield Central, Lancaster led from the opening match as it dropped just three matches, one by forfeit. Jyden Bufford-Harris (106) and Jadon Shannon (113) started things off with forfeit wins.
Nathaniel Villalobos (120) picked up an 8-6 win, before Hayden (132), Ly (138) and Hughes (145) all won by first-period pins.
Alexander (160) won by pin and Dakari Vann (170) won by forfeit. Miles (182) again picked up a close 11-8 win, while Jamarion Kirk (195) and Neal (220) finished the match with pins.
In four girls matches, Lancaster’s Lacey Harrison came away with a pin fall win for the Bruins.
Up next for Lancaster is a home match against county rivals Buford and Andrew Jackson high schools on Wednesday, Dec. 7.