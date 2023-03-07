LANSPTS-03-08-23 BASEBALL TOURNEY 1

The Lancaster Bruins won the Comporium Invitational baseball tournament Saturday, March 4, at Andrew Jackson High School.

 Gwynn Leaird

The Lancaster High School baseball team made diamond history, rallying for a 6-5 win over Andrew Jackson High School to capture the title in the 13th annual Comporium Preseason baseball tournament at the Volunteers’ field.

The Bruins’ comeback win capped a 4-0 tourney run Saturday, March 4, when Lancaster won its first crown in the preseason field.

Trending Videos