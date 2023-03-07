The Lancaster High School baseball team made diamond history, rallying for a 6-5 win over Andrew Jackson High School to capture the title in the 13th annual Comporium Preseason baseball tournament at the Volunteers’ field.
The Bruins’ comeback win capped a 4-0 tourney run Saturday, March 4, when Lancaster won its first crown in the preseason field.
Lancaster, down 5-2 in the bottom of the fourth, ignited for four runs to take a one-run lead and the eventual win.
“The key was our resiliency,” said Lancaster High baseball coach Will Celmer. “AJ had gone up by three, but we never lost our drive and focus. We answered back to score four runs to take the lead and stayed on top.
"AJ had earlier charged back to lead, but we battled back to earn the tough win over an outstanding team, which I feel will make another strong run in defending its Class AA state title.”
Andrew Jackson, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A and the three-time defending champion in the Comporium tourney, snapped a 2-2 tie in the top of the fourth when Fuller Sims belted a towering three-run homer to left field to give the host Vols a 5-2 lead.
Lancaster, undaunted, came right back in the bottom of the fourth when Spencer Sims sliced the gap to two at 5-3 with a run-scoring single.
The Bruins tied the game as Simeon Strother, with two aboard, pushed home two runs as he reached on a misplayed bunt as the errant throw went down the right-field line to tie the game at 5-5.
Strother ended up at third and later scored on Jalen McGriff’s hard grounder to shortstop.
Lancaster freshman Parker McGee took over, retiring nine of 10 batters he faced over the final three innings for the save. He allowed a hit, no runs and fanned one.
Carter Cox was the winning pitcher, going four innings with four earned runs, three strikeouts, three hits and six walks.
Tony Shannon led Lancaster with a hit, two RBI and a walk. Spencer Sims supplied a hit, an RBI and scored a run. McGee had a hit, as did McGriff who also tallied a run and an RBI.
For the Vols, Fuller Sims had his three-run homer and a single with two runs scored. Landon Peavy had a single, run scored, stolen base and walked. Brady Jackson had a hit and walked.
Fuller Sims took the loss, allowing four runs, one earned run. Jackson Madden hurled three frames, yielding three walks and fanning three. Brady Williams, in three innings, struck out four and allowed a hit and no walks.
“I’m elated for our team, but we have to put it behind us and move on,” Celmer said. “We can use this to build momentum for the new season.”
Lancaster’s All-Tournament picks included Cox, Shannon, Carter and McGee. The Vols All-Tourney selections were Peavy, Sims and Jackson.
“I salute coach (Mike) Lucas (AJ) and (Hank) Harris (Buford),” Celmer said. “There’s a tremendous amount of work and planning which goes into this tournament and they do an outstanding job in making the tournament a top-notch event. It’s a great way to open the season with a tough field of area teams.”
Jackets jolt Cyclones
Buford High School, which went 2-2 in the tourney to place third, capped play with a 12-0 victory over Chester High School in five innings Saturday afternoon at Andrew Jackson High.
Adam Wright led the Jackets with two hits, including a home run, three RBI, three runs scored, two walks and two stolen bases.
Eli Sistare supplied two hits, two RBI and a stolen base. Brody Sanders had a hit, two RBI and two walks.
Mason Deese contributed a hit, two RBI and scored twice. Tanner Sellers had a hit, run scored and stolen base. Brayden Morgan drilled a hit and scored twice.
Shane Stacks drew a walk, with an RBI and was hit by a pitch. Trey Ewing was hit by a pitch, scored a run and had a stolen base.
Hunter Gainey and Will Rape each had a walk and scored a run. Logan Whitaker was hit by a pitch and tallied a run.
Sistare worked two innings, whiffing two with a hit allowed. Gainey went two frames and fanned three. Stacks, in an inning, walked one and fanned one.
Buford had two All-Tournament picks, Stacks and Sistare.
Lions top Warriors
Lewisville High School rallied to edge Indian Land, 5-3, to capture fifth place in the tournament.
The Lions scored two in the seventh inning to notch the win.
The Warriors' Carter Barrett, in one and two-thirds innings, took the loss. He surrendered a hit, two earned runs and a walk. He fanned two.
Alex Blanchette went a third of an inning and gave up a hit with a strikeout. Michael Doan went one frame and yielded two hits and a walk. He fanned two.
Miles Corcoran went four innings, allowing four hits, two walks and three runs. He fanned seven.
Isaac Pena drilled a double and scored a run to pace the Warriors.
Logan Sulli had a hit, walk and an RBI. Blanchette had a sacrifice fly and scored a run.
Johnny Compton and Austin Quinn each added a hit.
Indian Land’s Sulli and Corcoran were named to the All-Tournament team.