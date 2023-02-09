YORK — Lancaster High School’s longest Region 3-4A road trip of the basketball season ended with a sweet ride home.
The Bruins, on a hoops visit to York Comprehensive High on Tuesday, Feb. 6, went home happy after a sweep of the host Cougars.
The Lady Bruins opened with a 43-31 win and the Bruins followed with an 87-51 victory for the hardwood broom job.
The Lady Bruins, 11-10, 4-5, started strong and cruised to the 12-point win to notch a season’s sweep of the Lady Cougars.
“We had a good start to give us momentum and we were able to go from there,” said Lancaster head girls coach Ronnie Robinson. “Our energy and focus were there and we maintained it throughout the game.”
Lancaster led 23-9 at the break and pushed the spread to 33-19 after three quarters before taking the win.
KeMarja Peay led the Lady Bruins with 18 points and nine rebounds. Logan Truesdale tallied 11 points in the win.
In the boys game, Lancaster, 23-3, 7-2, was in control all the way, building a 51-30 halftime lead on the way to the 36-point rout.
Senior Colby Small led four Bruins in double figures, netting 12 points. Columbus Parker posted 11 points. R.J. Brown and Kevin Peay each tallied 10 points.
“A real team win tonight, with 13 players scoring,” said Lancaster head coach Jerron Cauthen. “Players like Colby Small, Kevin Peay and Julian Garner were rewarded for their hard work at practice. You practice how you play, and the reward comes from the hard work. I was proud of the way we responded on the road for a region win.”