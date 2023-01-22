The Lancaster High Lady Bruins charged hard in the fourth quarter to launch a Region 3-4A home sweep of visiting York Comprehensive High School.
The Lancaster girls, 9-7, evened their region mark at 2-2 with a 43-38 victory over the Lady Cougars on Friday, Jan. 20.
Lancaster led 21-20 at the half and was tied at 29-29 with a quarter to play.
“At that point, we made a few key adjustments and our girls responded with some solid execution to spark our win,” said Lancaster girls head coach Ronnie Robinson. “The game was on the line, and we played with urgency. We did a good job on the boards.”
Lathan Truesdale led Lancaster with 16 points, 11 of them in the first period. She nailed four 3-pointers.
KeMarja Peay posted 13 points, scoring nine points in the second half, with six in the final period when Lancaster prevailed for the win.
“This was a tough game all the way and we want to build on this effort going forward,” Robinson said.
The No. 3 Bruins boys, 18-2, 3-1, completed the Lancaster sweep with an 83-17 win over the York boys in the nightcap.
Lancaster had the boys game in hand from the start. The Bruins held a 44-13 lead at the half on the way to the win.
Lancaster had 12 players score, with guard Ladarius Cloud leading the way with 15 points. Jordan Watford scored 14 points and Grayson Kirk netted 11.
“Our coaches did a solid job tonight and our guys played very unselfish,” said Lancaster boys head coach Jerron Cauthen.