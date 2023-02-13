LANSPTS-02-15-23 LANCASTER HOOPS Jordan Watford

Lancaster High School's Jordan Watford led the way for the Bruins in clinching a share of the Region 3-4A title with Catawba Ridge by beating Indian Land in a road game  Friday, Feb. 10.

 Mac Banks

The second-ranked Lancaster High School boys basketball team had to work extra – two overtimes, but the result was worth it, with a share of the Region 3-4A championship.

Lancaster defeated pesky Indian Land High, 96-91, to win the region crown on Friday, Feb. 10, in the packed Warriors gym.

