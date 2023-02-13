The second-ranked Lancaster High School boys basketball team had to work extra – two overtimes, but the result was worth it, with a share of the Region 3-4A championship.
Lancaster defeated pesky Indian Land High, 96-91, to win the region crown on Friday, Feb. 10, in the packed Warriors gym.
The Bruins are sharing the title with Catawba Ridge High School, which they split the season series with.
The seesaw contest was decided in the final 80 seconds of the second overtime when the 24-3 Bruins, locked in a 90-all tie, went on a decisive 5-0 run to take control.
“This was a tough region win in an electric environment,” said Lancaster boys head coach Jerron Cauthen. “We had to have a team effort and our guys responded well with a gutty showing.”
The Bruins' Jordan Watford led the way, netting 30 points with 12 rebounds. Watford had 23 second-half points, with 14 in the extra sessions, five in the second overtime.
Watford, an inside force all night, netted a driving layup to give the Bruins a 92-90 edge and they built on it from there.
“Watford was extraordinary,” Cauthen said.
After Watford sank the layup, he followed with a free throw for a 93-90 lead with 13 seconds left.
Lancaster senior Grayson Kirk, who had 21 points, converted two foul shots with 9.6 seconds to play for a 95-90 edge and the Bruins held on for the hard-earned five-point win.
“Kirk showed a lot of poise and never quit out there, effort you expect from a seasoned senior,” Cauthen said. “Our freshman – Columbus Parker, R.J. Brown and Malik Tinsley – weren’t freshmen tonight. They really stepped up tonight in clutch situations on both ends of the court.”
Ladarias Cloud scored 12 points and Jy Gladden tallied 11 for the Bruins.
The Warriors, who battled all the way, were led by Mike Jones’ 32 points, with 21 in the second half, including an assortment of clutch shots.
Indian Land's Sequel Patterson posted 17 points, 11 after the break, and Sincere Rasul scored 14 points. Jareece Breeden netted 11 points and Tyler Callahan had nine, including a clutch buzzer-beating 3-pointer to cap regulation tied at 68.
Jones’ two free throws to tie the game at 82 forced the second overtime when Lancaster outscored Indian Land, 14-9, for the win.
“The environment tonight is one I’m glad to bring back to Indian Land,” said Warriors’ first-year head coach L.J. Johnson. “We’re in good hands and we will learn from this. This will help us in a similar environment down the road.”
Lancaster and Indian Land are each headed to the playoffs. The Bruins, which got the top seed out of the region, will host Eastside High on Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the first round of the playoffs, while the 19-7 Warriors visit Greer for its playoff game.
Girls game
In the girls game, Lancaster cruised to the win, rolling to a 65-35 victory over the Lady Warriors.
KeMarja Peay paced the Lady Bruins, who finished the regular season at 12-10, and 5-5 in the region, with 29 points and 11 rebounds. She scored 21 points in the first half when Lancaster built a 41-17 halftime lead.
The Lancaster girls led 51-22 after three quarters before taking the 30-point win. Logan Truesdale, Lathan Truesdale and Eliza Baskins each scored nine points.
Skylar Young led Indian Land with 15 points.
“We came out strong and that sparked us the rest of the way,” said Lancaster head girls coach Ronnie Robinson. “We hope this gives us momentum as we head to the playoffs.”
The Lady Bruins visit Riverside to open the Class 4A playoffs on Wednesday.
Indian Land missed the playoff, finishing the season winless in region play.
The night featured a glowing flashback as the 1973 Indian Land High School boys basketball team, which finished as the Class A state runner-up to Holly Hill, was honored. The Warriors won the Class A Upper State crown to earn the bid to the state title game that season.