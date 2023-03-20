LANSPTS-03-22-23 LANCASTER SOCCER Bella Richi

Lancaster High School's Bella Richi fights for the ball during the Lady Bruins' match March 17 at Catawba Ridge High School in Fort Mill.

 Mac Banks

FORT MILL — In a steady rain, the Catawba Ridge High School girls soccer team ran over Lancaster High, 11-0.

The Lady Copperheads had nine different players score as Sarah Sexton and Kayla Fonseca led the way, scoring two goals each as the Lady Bruins were shut out on the road Friday, March 17.

