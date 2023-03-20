FORT MILL — In a steady rain, the Catawba Ridge High School girls soccer team ran over Lancaster High, 11-0.
The Lady Copperheads had nine different players score as Sarah Sexton and Kayla Fonseca led the way, scoring two goals each as the Lady Bruins were shut out on the road Friday, March 17.
Catawba Ridge wasted no time in scoring, despite the rain, as it controlled possession the majority of the night. Sexton scored her first goal just three minutes into the game as the Lady Copperheads set the pace and never took their foot off the gas.
Fonseca scored at the nine-minute mark off a header and two minutes later, Sexton scored off a corner kick to put Catawba Ridge up 3-0.
For the next four minutes, the Lady Copperheads scored every two minutes to extend their lead. Adrienne Cooper scored at the 13-minute mark and Lizzy Sexton scored at the 15-minute mark.
Kylie Mahna added another goal in the 24th minute, and in the 28th minute Ella Gringrich scored for the Lady Copperheads to put them up 7-0. That score was maintained heading into the locker room.
With the rain picking up, the second half was shortened by 20 minutes, yet Catawba Ridge was still able to put four balls into the back of the net.
Fonseca scored her second goal of the game to open the second half about 40 seconds into play. In the 45th minute, Phoebe Serkin scored to make it 9-0.
The scoring slowed for the next 10 minutes before Ashley Blake scored for Catawba Ridge and then Kaelyn Severance followed in the final two minutes of the game to close things out.
The loss puts Lancaster at 2-4 overall and 0-3 in region play. The Lady Bruins face Indian Land on Friday, March 24, at home in Memorial Stadium.