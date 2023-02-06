LANSPTS-02-08-23 LANCASTER HOOPS Jordan Watford

Lancaster High School's Jordan Watford goes in for a layup during the Bruins' Feb. 3 game against Catawba Ridge High.

 Eric Rowell

Despite a furious fourth-quarter rally, the second-ranked Lancaster Bruins lost for just the third time this season, falling to the fourth-ranked Catawba Ridge Copperheads.

The Bruins lost 73-70, missing a last-second shot attempt to tie the home game Friday, Feb. 3.

