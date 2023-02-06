Despite a furious fourth-quarter rally, the second-ranked Lancaster Bruins lost for just the third time this season, falling to the fourth-ranked Catawba Ridge Copperheads.
The Bruins lost 73-70, missing a last-second shot attempt to tie the home game Friday, Feb. 3.
The loss puts Lancaster High School at 22-3 this season and 6-2 in Region 3-4A.
“Catawba Ridge is a good team,” said Lancaster head coach Jerron Cauthen. “They are very solid and fundamentally sound. We had our changes at the end. Our goal is still intact. Region 3-4A is the hardest region in the state. We are going to bounce back.”
Both Grayson Kirk and Jordan Watford led Lancaster with 18 points each.
The game started slow, with the score tied at six points about six minutes into the first quarter, when both teams started hitting shots. Catawba Ridge shot the ball well all night, with its worst shooting in the first quarter, despite having a five-point lead at 20-15 after the opening period.
In the second quarter, the Copperheads shot 75% from the field and outscored Lancaster, 25-17, in the period.
Malik Tinsley played a big part in the game for Lancaster in the first half, scoring all 12 of his points then.
Both Watford and Kirk started coming around in the third quarter as the teams matched each other shot-for-shot, with the Bruins trailing by 13 to enter the final period down, 61-48.
In the fourth quarter, a rowdy and loud hometown crowd got behind the Bruins and saw them outscore the Copperheads, 22-12. Lancaster forced Catawba Ridge to turn the ball over eight times in the quarter.
Lancaster pulled within one point at 71-70, but missed a chance to tie the game after the Copperheads hit two late free throws with about nine seconds left.
Girls game
The Catawba Ridge girls team took an easy 61-34 win over Lancaster as the game was well in their control by the half.
Catawba Ridge led 26-4 at the half, as the Lady Bruins came on later in the game to score 30 second-half points.
The Copperheads jumped out to a 16-2 lead after the first quarter and didn’t shoot the ball well in the second quarter, but still carried a strong lead at the half.
Catawba Ridge opened the second half with a 7-0 run as Lancaster started playing better, but couldn’t overcome such a gap.
Addison Small scored both first-half baskets for Lancaster and Lathan Truesdale scored 12 points in the game to lead the Lady Bruins, who dropped to 10-10 on the season and 3-5 in the region.
Lancaster finishes the regular season this week on the road against county rival Indian Land High School on Friday, Feb. 10.