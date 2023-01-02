The Lancaster Bruins, No. 3 in Class 4A boys rankings, had a tough road trip to the Hoophall East Slam Dunk to the Beach basketball tournament in Lewes, Del.
Lancaster, a late entry in the mid-Atlantic prestigious prep basketball showcase, dropped a 76-50 loss to Long Island Lutheran High School of Brookville, N.Y., on Thursday, Dec. 29.
Lancaster, coming off the crown in Cayce Roundball Classic at Brookland-Cayce High School on Dec. 21-23, was a late replacement in the Slam Dunk to the Beach tourney. Lancaster accepted and left Dec. 27 for the 11-hour charter bus ride to Delaware.
“This is a prestigious tournament and we knew whoever we faced it would be a major battle, but we also knew it would be a great experience for our team on and off the court,” said Bruins head coach Jerron Cauthen. “The annual event draws a bunch of college coaches and we had great exposure. It was a wonderful basketball experience for our team.”
Long Island Lutheran, entering the game, was 7-2. The Crusaders, who featured a strong inside game, were ranked 11th nationally and No. 1 in New York.
Ladarias Cloud led Lancaster with 13 points and Jordan Watford added 11 points.
“That was an outstanding team we faced and we battled, but our shots wouldn’t fall and with their tall and talented front line, we were limited to a shot on most possessions,” Cauthen said. “You always profit when facing a good team. The experience can only help us improve and it was a great team-bonding event.”
Lancaster girls go 1-2
The Lancaster girls went 1-2 in the annual Bennie Bennett Memorial tournament at Clover High School.
The 6-4 Lady Bruins capped play with a 45-33 win over the Greenville Hurricanes, an Upstate home school team, on Friday, Dec. 30.
“We were glad to get a win to end play in the Bennett Memorial,” said Lancaster girls coach Ronnie Robinson. “We competed against some quality teams and that can only help us. I feel it will help us be ready for region play.
“The Bennett Memorial is an outstanding event to honor a wonderful man who was dedicated to education, coaching and high school athletics. We were glad to be in a fine event like this.”
Lathan Truesdale, an All-Tournament selection, led the Lancaster girls with 18 points. She scored 36 points in three tourney games.
The Lady Bruins opened play with a 63-55 loss to Cuthbertson High of Union County, N.C., on Dec. 28.
Logan Truesdale and Eliza Baskins led five Lancaster girls in double figures with 12 points each against Cuthbertson.
KeMarja Peay tallied 11 points, while Angel Cousar and Lathan Truesdale each scored 10 points.
On day two, Dec. 29, Lancaster fell to host Clover High, 50-23. Lathan Truesdale led the Lancaster girls with eight points and Logan Truesdale had six points.
Lancaster returns to regular season play Jan. 4 at Richland Northeast High School. The Bruins will open Region 3-4A play Jan. 10 at Northwestern High School.