A beaming Jerron Cauthen, the Lancaster High School boys basketball coach, couldn’t hide his joyous feelings.
“Overall, I’m just happy,” Cauthen said, after guiding his second-ranked Bruins to a 54-45 win over scrappy Wade Hampton High School on Monday, Feb. 20, in the packed Lancaster High gym. “I’m proud of our guys, staff and coaches. I’m happy for our school and community.”
The 27-3 Lancaster boys, in their final home game of the 2022-23 hoops season, gave their coach reason to sport a wide grin after downing the Generals for a tough nine-point win in the third round of the Class 4A Upper State playoffs.
The Bruins’ victory sends Lancaster to Greenville to face the Greenville High School Red Raiders, 26-2, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Bob Jones University.
Greenville, the top seed in the Class 4A bracket and ranked fourth in Class 4A, advanced Monday with a 71-60 comeback win over Catawba Ridge, the regular-season Region III co-champion with Lancaster.
Lancaster earned its bid to the Class 4A Upstate title game by downing Wade Hampton, which battled all the way.
“It was one of those games where we did what we had to do to keep going,” Cauthen said.
The intense game was decided in the final period when Lancaster made its share of clutch plays.
The Bruins, up 26-16 at the half, appeared to take control in opening the third period.
Lancaster, sparked by Jordan Watford, launched the second half on a 7-0 charge to take a 33-16 lead. Watford, who scored 19 points to go with 11 rebounds, tallied the first seven points of the third period to give Lancaster a 17-point edge.
But Wade Hampton didn’t wilt, answering with an 12-0 surge to close the gap, 33-28 after three periods. Wade Hampton’s Heath Tankersley tallied six of his 11 points in the Generals’ third-period charge.
Matters quickly got tighter as Tankersley drilled a trey to make it a 33-31 game to open the final period.
From there, Lancaster went on a key 6-0 run, with three different Bruins scoring, to take a 39-31 lead with 4:12 to play.
The Generals, from that point, sliced the lead to four points twice, but never drew closer.
“Our defense was the spark,” Cauthen said. “We were locked in on defense and our defensive intensity was the difference.”
Lancaster also made its free throws, hitting 20-of-31 for the game, including 12-of-19 in the closing quarter.
Watford was perfect at the stripe in the final period, part of his 15 second-half points. Jy Gladden generated 10 points.
“This game, at one point, could have gone either way, but our guys were determined and made plays,” Cauthen said. “They played hard and played together.”
Bruins downs Midland Valley
Lancaster got to the third-round of the boys basketball playoffs by knocking off Midland Valley High School, 71-47, in the Lancaster gym Friday, Feb. 17.
The Bruins opened an early lead on the Mustangs to post the 14-point win.
Lancaster, up 17-12 after one period, led 33-26 at the half. The Bruins extended their lead to 50-41 after three quarters and took the win.
Grayson Kirk was one of three Bruins in double figures, leading the way with 18 points.
He came up big in the final period, netting seven of nine foul shots. Lancaster was 10-of-13 at the stripe in the closing quarter.
Gladden generated 16 points and Watford worked for 13 points and 10 rebounds.
“It was a team win, tremendous work from our staff and players,” Cauthen said.
“It was an absolute great game plan and our players executed it well. We did a good job of keeping them off balance.
“We were committed on the defensive end and that was the difference.”