Lancaster's Grayson Kirk

Lancaster’s Grayson Kirk drives around a Wade Hampton defender during the Bruins’ third-round playoff game Monday, Feb. 20.

 Eric Rowell

A beaming Jerron Cauthen, the Lancaster High School boys basketball coach, couldn’t hide his joyous feelings.

“Overall, I’m just happy,” Cauthen said, after guiding his second-ranked Bruins to a 54-45 win over scrappy Wade Hampton High School on Monday, Feb. 20, in the packed Lancaster High gym. “I’m proud of our guys, staff and coaches. I’m happy for our school and community.”

