The Lancaster High School basketball teams are unbeaten to open the 2022-23 season.
Lancaster swept Richland Northeast High School on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and followed with a hoops broom job at Fairfield Central in Winnsboro on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
The Lady Bruins opened the sweep at Fairfield Central with a 48-46 comeback win over the Lady Griffins. The Bruins boys team took a 70-44 win in the nightcap.
The Lancaster boys, ranked third in the Class 4A preseason poll, took an 11-4 lead after one period and steadily built their margin to push the Bruins’ record to 4-0.
Lancaster senior Grayson Kirk, who led the way with 18 points, scored nine in the first half when the Bruins built a 27-16 lead at the break.
Lancaster outscored Fairfield Central, 30-16, in the third quarter to take a 57-32 lead and coasted to the 26-point win.
Ladarius Cloud netted 13 points to add to the Bruins’ total.
“We didn’t play well in the first half, but came back and had a good second half, knocking down shots and playing Bruins’ basketball,” said Lancaster head coach Jerron Cauthen.
The girls game was closer, with Lancaster rallying late for the win.
The Lady Griffins, led 27-23 at half in the tight contest, but the Lady Bruins battled back to take a 35-33 edge after three quarters.
The game was close the rest of the way with Lathan Truesdale, who led Lancaster with 21 points, hitting a clutch trey to give the Lady Bruins a 47-46 lead with 20.5 seconds left.
“We trailed early, but kept battling to get the win,” said Lancaster girls head coach Ronnie Robinson. “We kept the focus on our goal.”
KeMarja Peay scored 15 points to boost the Lady Bruins.
Lancaster took two impressive wins to open the Bruins’ home schedule Tuesday, Nov. 29.
The Lady Bruins posted a 66-30 win and the Bruins topped the Richland Northeast boys, 63-44.
The Lancaster girls led 31-12 at the half and rolled to the 36-point win. Peay led the Lady Bruins with 19 points and eight rebounds. Lathan Truesdale scored 13 points with four steals. Logan Truesdale tallied 10 with three steals.
In the boys game, Lancaster cruised to the 19-point win over the Cavs. The Bruins led 32-21 at the half and stayed in control for the win.
Watford and Kirk each had 16 points to lead Lancaster. Cloud netted 11 points for the Bruins.