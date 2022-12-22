CAYCE — The unbeaten Lancaster High Bruins prevailed in a tight game, winning 52-46 over Class 4A Westwood, to open play in the Cayce Roundball Classic.
The third-ranked Bruins, locked in a hardwood battle with the Red Hawks, used a key fourth-quarter run to gain control at Brookland-Cayce High School on Dec. 21.
The teams were tied at 40-40, but Lancaster responded with a key 9-0 surge to take control.
Grayson Kirk, back from an ankle injury, put Lancaster up for good with a bucket. He had four points in the run to finish with nine for the night.
Jordan Watford, who led Lancaster with 15 points and seven rebounds, had three points in the key surge.
Jy Gladden also scored two of his seven points in the Lancaster charge.
After Lancaster took the lead, the Red Hawks never drew closer than six points.
“We had some key plays from a host of players to help us in a crucial point in the game,” said Lancaster head coach Jerron Cauthen. “Malik Tinsley, R.J. Brown and Jacarey Ballard, with their defensive play, also kept us in the game. Gladden and Kirk gave us some key leadership, doing what seniors do in a big game.”
Cauthen also gave credit to his assistant coaches for their help.
“I have to tip my hat to our assistants Trevor Foreman and ‘Tree’ Clyburn in helping us in being prepared for this situation,” Cauthen added. “Those guys are the best assistants in the state.”
Westwood, 6-6, led 23-19 at the half. The game was deadlocked at 33 after three quarters.