The third-ranked Lancaster Bruins clawed back and scratched out a hard-fought 63-53 win over Region 3-4A and county rival Indian Land High School.
The 10-point win gave Lancaster a sweep of the Warriors in the Lancaster High School gym.
The Lady Bruins posted a 49-33 win over the Lady Warriors in the varsity opener Jan. 24.
The inspired Indian Land team, ranked fifth in the latest Class 4A boys state poll, was bidding for a road split, taking a 23-17 halftime lead on Lancaster in its packed gym.
“Coach (L.J.) Johnson had his guys prepared well and they executed and played tough,” said Lancaster head coach Jerron Cauthen. “At halftime, we had a meeting. Our coaches made some key adjustments, which made a drastic impact. We also played good defense, because it all starts with defense.”
Lancaster, 20-2 overall and 4-1 in region play, rallied in the third quarter when it outscored the Warriors 26-14 to take a 43-37 lead with a quarter left.
“That third quarter killed us,” said Indian Land head coach L.J. Johnson. “They withstood our run and came back. We allowed the environment to get to us a little.”
The Bruins veteran trio of Grayson Kirk, Jordan Watford and Ladarias Cloud sparked Lancaster, teaming for 18 of its 26 points in the pivotal third period.
Cloud scored 17 points, 13 in the second half, and six in the third quarter. Watford netted five of his 10 points in the third quarter and Kirk tallied seven of his 13 points in the third stanza.
Jy Gladden had 10 points and Colby Small supplied eight points, including some key buckets in the final period when Lancaster was able to hold its lead against the Warriors’ hard charge.
Mike Jones led Indian Land with 17 points, 16 in the second half. Sincere Rasul added 11 points for the Warriors.
“Jones hit some big shots and is an outstanding player for them,” Cauthen said. “In region play, it’s a battle each night and you have to play to the end. We picked it up in the third quarter and that was the difference.”
In the girls game, Lancaster built an early lead and stayed on top for the 16-point win.
The Lady Bruins, 10-7 overall and 3-2 in region, led 15-8 after one quarter and extended their edge to 24-15 at the half.
The Lancaster girls used a 12-9 third-quarter surge to lead 36-24.
“We got off to a good start and that was a spark for us,” said Lancaster head girls coach Ronnie Robinson. “That good start helped us and we continued to build on our lead against a scrappy team.”
Eliza Baskins led the Lady Bruins with 16 points, 10 in the first half. Logan Truesdale had 10 points.
Skyler Young paced the Lady Warriors with 15 points, 10 in the first half. Amelia Williams had 11 points for Indian Land.
“That’s a young team, but they play hard and battled all the way,” Robinson said.