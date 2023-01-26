LANSPTS-01-28-23 LANCASTER HOOPS

Indian Land High School’s Jareece Breeden (4) and Lancaster’s Grayson Kirk (3) go for the ball during their game Jan. 24 at Lancaster High.

 Eric Rowell

The third-ranked Lancaster Bruins clawed back and scratched out a hard-fought 63-53 win over Region 3-4A and county rival Indian Land High School.

The 10-point win gave Lancaster a sweep of the Warriors in the Lancaster High School gym.

