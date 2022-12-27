The Lancaster High School Bruins were the hoops wheels in the American Bracket of the Cayce Roundball Classic at Brookland-Cayce High School in Cayce.
The third-rated Bruins rolled to three straight wins and rounded out play as the champion of the three-day tourney, Dec. 21-23.
Lancaster, 13-0, highlighted its three-day run, downing Peach State power Westside High School of Augusta, Ga., 74-68, in overtime Friday, Dec. 23.
Regulation was tied at 57, with the Bruins outscoring the Patriots, 17-11, to notch the crown in the American bracket.
“We faced a tough team in Westside and needed a solid team effort to get the win and we responded,” said LHS coach Jerron Cauthen. “Proud of our team, with so many contributing in key moments throughout the tournament.
“Our assistants were tremendous in having us prepared,” he said. “Our parents and fans gave us a lift with solid support. They are the sixth man.
“Our execution was outstanding and we moved with a purpose,” Cauthen said. “Our kids are mentally tough and they understand what we’re doing on both sides of the ball. Toughness was the difference for us in overtime.”
Jordan Watford, the tourney MVP, led Lancaster with 22 points, four rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot in the title game. He scored 51 points in three tourney games, averaging 17 points a game.
Senior Grayson Kirk was named to the all-tournament team, scoring 10 points in the title game. He had 45 points in three games, a 15-point average.
Kirk returned to play Wednesday in the Bruins’ tourney opener after missing several games with an ankle sprain.
Jy Gladden scored 14 points and Ladarius Cloud tallied 12 with eight rebounds and three assists.
Malik Tinsley finished with five points and Colby Small supplied four points.
Julious Gardner netted three, while R.J. Brown and Jacarey Ballard added two points each.
Khalon Hudson led Westside with a game-high 27 points.
Lancaster advanced to the title round with a 69-66 win over Gray Collegiate Academy of Columbia, the No. 1 team in Class 2A boys, on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Kirk led the Bruins with 26 points, netting seven treys in the first half. Watford scored 14 and Gladden had 10 points.
Cloud contributed five. Tinsley, Small and Brown had fourpoints each. Xavier Graham added two points.
Montraivis White led Gray Collegiate with 20 points.
Lancaster opened play Dec. 21, when it defeated Westwood High of Blythewood, 52-46. Watford led the Bruins with 15 points.