LANCASTER WRESTLING

Lancaster’s XuPheng Ly goes for a pin on Indian Land’s Simon Cherry during their match Jan. 23 at 132 pounds.

 Mac Banks

The Lancaster Bruins finished their Region 3-4A wrestling schedule by beating county rivals the Indian Land Warriors as part of a tri-match.

The Bruins beat Indian Land, 46-33, but fell to the South Pointe Stallions during Monday, Jan. 23, at Lancaster High School.

