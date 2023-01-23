The Lancaster Bruins finished their Region 3-4A wrestling schedule by beating county rivals the Indian Land Warriors as part of a tri-match.
The Bruins beat Indian Land, 46-33, but fell to the South Pointe Stallions during Monday, Jan. 23, at Lancaster High School.
Lancaster finished its region season with a 1-4 record and is hoping for an at-large bid to the playoffs, as only three region teams will make the playoffs.
Bruins head coach Ryan Faile wasn’t happy with how his team performed in the region, despite finishing on a positive note.
“We wrestled OK,” Faile said. “We didn’t wrestle great. We laid a bunch of eggs. We have got to find some heart.”
Lancaster and Indian Land traded the lead a couple of times, but once the Bruins regained the lead, they were able to secure it until the match was over.
Lancaster went up 12-0 with wins from Zy Ventour at heavyweight by forfeit and then a first-period pin from Jadon Shannon at 106 pounds.
Indian Land came back with a pin by Josh Horn at 113 pounds and then tied the match at 12 with a forfeit win by Julian Carrillo at 120.
Kayden Fogarty (126) put Indian Land ahead at 18-12 with a first-period pin, but Lancaster came right back to tie it at 18 as Damajae Hayden (132) got a third-period pin right as time expired.
Lancaster regained the lead at 24-18 with a first-period pin from XuPheng Ly (138) to put the Bruins up for good.
The Bruins got a major decision from Jonathan Maynard (145) with a 19-7 win and then a first-period pin at 152 pounds from Brenden Alexander.
Indian Land pulled close by winning the next two matches with a first-period pin from Lowdan Kersey (160) and a win from Bentley Porter (170) by injury forfeit to make it 34-29, still in favor of the Bruins.
Lancaster’s Peyton Miles won at 182 pounds with a first-period pin, before Max Vogel won 10-2 for Indian Land at 195 pounds in the last match. The Bruins’ Demarcus Hendrix won by forfeit at 220 pounds for Lancaster.
Indian Land still has two more region matches this week against Catawba Ridge and Northwestern as the Warriors fell to 0-3 in the region after Monday’s tri-match.
The Warriors also lost to South Pointe, 42-34, with the dual coming down to the last match. Indian Land winners were Jackson Hodge (106), Horn (113), Fogarty (120), Matthew Pond (126), Noah Burgess (145), Cole Pettus (152) and Kersey (160).
“We are building,” said Indian Land head coach Philip Sheesley. “I am excited to see what will happen with 18 freshmen. It is a work in progress. We are going to build off it. We have to learn to lose before we can learn to win.”
Lancaster also lost to South Pointe, 48-33, which opened the region at 2-0. Lancaster winners were Shannon (106), Hayden (132), Ly (138), Maynard (145), Justin Waddell (152) and Alexander (160).