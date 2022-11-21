LANSPTS-11-23-22 LANCASTER HOOPS Xavier Graham

Lancaster High School’s Xavier Graham goes up for a shot during a Bruins’ game in January.

 Eric Rowell

Hoops hopes are high for the Lancaster Bruins as they enter the 2022-23 basketball season.

Both Lancaster High School teams have their share of experienced players back as they seek to compete for region titles and playoff berths.

Trending Videos