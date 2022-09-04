LANCASTER FOOTBALL Stevenson

Lancaster High School quarterback JaRon Stevenson accounted for three touchdowns in the Bruins’ 45-38 home win over the Rock Hill Bearcats on Friday, Sept. 2.

 Eric Rowell/for The Lancaster News

The Lancaster Bruins were able to snatch victory from the claws of defeat, edging the Rock Hill Bearcats for their first home win of the season.

The Bruins won, 45-38, at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept. 2. The win is Lancaster High School’s third in a row over Rock Hill High School. The teams last met in the 2011 season and Lancaster came away with a one-point win, 29-28, that year.

Trending Videos