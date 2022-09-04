The Lancaster Bruins were able to snatch victory from the claws of defeat, edging the Rock Hill Bearcats for their first home win of the season.
The Bruins won, 45-38, at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept. 2. The win is Lancaster High School’s third in a row over Rock Hill High School. The teams last met in the 2011 season and Lancaster came away with a one-point win, 29-28, that year.
Lancaster was clinging to a one-point lead, 39-38, with only 1:55 left to play in Friday’s game, when its hopes for victory slowly eroded. Rock Hill’s next possession got the Bearcats into game-winning territory at the Bruins’ 10-yard line after an eight-play, 64-yard drive.
The Bruins’ defense got some breathing room after Rock Hill quarterback Matthew Wilson was flagged for an intentional grounding penalty that moved Rock Hill back to the Bruins’ 27-yard line with only 15 seconds left to play.
On the next play, Wilson, pressured again by a tired but hungry Bruins front line, made an errant desperation throw across the field of play to the waiting arms of Lancaster defensive back Ladarius Cloud, who intercepted the ball at the Bruins’ 5-yard line and raced 95 yards to score with no time remaining in the game, sealing the Lancaster victory.
It was Cloud’s second interception of the game and his second touchdown in the game. Cloud had an 80-yard kickoff return for a score in the third quarter.
“He (Cloud) is a gamer, competitor, and he has great determination and a will to succeed,” said Lancaster head coach Marcus Surratt.
Lancaster recorded 426 yards of total offense for the game. Bruins quarterback JaRon Stevenson completed 11 of 17 passes for 145 yards and passed for one touchdown. Stevenson also rushed 11 times for 119 yards, scoring two touchdowns.
Lancaster held a 13-8 half-time lead after both teams struggled with penalties and mistakes. In the second half, both teams exploded for 62 points combined.
Lancaster opened the scoring in the second half when running back Mikel McCollum scored on an 8-yard run, giving the Bruins a 19-8 lead mid-way through the third quarter, after the two-point conversion attempted failed. McCollum rushed 19 times for 119 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Rock Hill took the lead for the first time with 3:48 remaining in the fourth quarter on a Brandon Watson 2-yard run, with the point after kick putting the Bearcats up 38-33.
On Lancaster’s ensuing drive, the Bruins took back the lead for good on an 18-yard touchdown run by Stevenson. After another failed two-point try, Lancaster held the 39-38 lead.
“This was not a pretty win, and we can’t be satisfied with this win,” Surratt said. “We didn’t capitalize at times and we showed a lack of depth in some areas, but no matter how hard it got, how dim it looked, we didn’t give up.”
The Bruins will be home again Friday, Sept. 9, when they host Fairfield Central High School.