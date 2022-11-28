COLUMBIA — Lancaster High School got its hardwood fill and thrill at the Holiday Hoop Feast preseason basketball tournament at C.A. Johnson High School in Columbia.

The Bruins, ranked third in the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association Class 4A state preseason poll, captured the crown in the George Glymph bracket on Friday, Nov. 25, when it topped No. 5 Ridge View High School, 75-69. Glymph, who died in 2021, is a Columbia area basketball coaching legend on the prep, college and pro level.

Trending Videos