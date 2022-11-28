COLUMBIA — Lancaster High School got its hardwood fill and thrill at the Holiday Hoop Feast preseason basketball tournament at C.A. Johnson High School in Columbia.
The Bruins, ranked third in the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association Class 4A state preseason poll, captured the crown in the George Glymph bracket on Friday, Nov. 25, when it topped No. 5 Ridge View High School, 75-69. Glymph, who died in 2021, is a Columbia area basketball coaching legend on the prep, college and pro level.
Bruins’ star senior Grayson Kirk, an All-State selection, led Lancaster with 25 points and four rebounds.
Kirk, who scored 39 points in two tournament games, netted 14 in the Bruins’ 68-57 win over Oceanside Collegiate Academy of Mount Pleasant.
Kirk was named the Glymph bracket MVP, drilling four straight three-pointers at one stretch in the title game Friday.
Jordan Watford scored 13 and grabbed four rebounds. Ladarius Cloud had 11 points and Jy Gladden netted nine points and six rebounds. Malik Tinsley tallied seven points, coming off the Bruins bench.
“Malik really gave us a lift, as did R.J. Brown,” said Lancaster head coach Jerron Cauthen. “I was really proud of our guys, and we appreciate our parents and fans for their great support over two nights during a holiday week. We beat a tough Ridge View team.”
Xavier Graham scored six points and had four rebounds. Kevin Peay added four points as well.
“This was a team effort and we want to take this momentum into our new season,” Cauthen said. “It was a great start for us.”
Bruins hook Landsharks
Lancaster opened play in the tournament, taking a 68-57 win over Oceanside Collegiate Academy on Nov. 23. Oceanside is ranked third in the Class 2A preseason poll.
The Bruins built a 33-16 halftime lead and stayed in control for the 11-point win.
“Defense is the key to our success and we played tough defense to earn this win,” Cauthen said. “Our guys played well and executed a game plan our staff set.”
The game was played with a 35-second shot clock in play.
“Our guys made the adjustment since this is a new innovation to the high school game and we responded,” Cauthen said. “I also give our fans credit because they were there behind us all the way, and gave us great support and a lift.”
Watford led a balanced Lancaster attack with 19 points to go with seven rebounds and three assists. Cloud scored 17 points and added three steals and two assists. Kirk netted 14 points and had five rebounds.
Lancaster opened its 2022-23 regular-season schedule with a home game with Richland Northeast on Tuesday, Nov. 29.