LANSPTS-11-09-22 XC QUALIFIER Matthew Prete

Lancaster High School’s Matthew Prete finished second in the 4A state qualifier in Newberry on Saturday, Nov. 4.

 Mac Banks

NEWBERRY — The Lancaster High School boys and Andrew Jackson High boys and girls cross-country teams qualified for the state championships this week.

The state qualifying races were held at the Newberry College course Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5. The boys and girls races were divided into two events, with the top eight teams from each race qualifying for the state championship.

