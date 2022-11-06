NEWBERRY — The Lancaster High School boys and Andrew Jackson High boys and girls cross-country teams qualified for the state championships this week.
The state qualifying races were held at the Newberry College course Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5. The boys and girls races were divided into two events, with the top eight teams from each race qualifying for the state championship.
On Saturday, the highlight of the 4A event for Lancaster was senior Matthew Prete finishing second in 16:12 to Greenville’s Knox Young in 15:56.
As a team, Lancaster finished sixth overall in its qualifier with 160 points.
In the other 4A boys race, Indian Land High School finished 12th, missing qualifying for the state race. The Lady Warriors finished 15th in one of the 4A girls races and also missed qualifying as a team.
The Warriors’ Ben Carroll placed 15th overall with a 17:40 and qualified individually for the 4A state meet.
In the 2A races on Friday, the Andrew Jackson boys finished eighth to qualify for the 2A state race and the Lady Vols finished seventh overall to also qualify.
Andrew Jackson sophomore Judah Nash led the Vols with a fifth-place finish in the boys race in 17:42.
The Buford High School girls finished 10th and missed qualifying for the 2A state race. The Jackets didn’t field a boys team for the state qualifier.
The 2A state races are Thursday, Nov. 10, and the 4A state races are Friday, Nov. 11. Both are at the Sandhills Research Center in Columbia.