LANSPTS-01-18-23 LANCASTER HOOPS Grayson Kirk

Lancaster High’s Grayson Kirk drives to the basket against a Spring Valley defender during the Bruins’ game Jan. 16 in Columbia.

 Mac Banks

COLUMBIA — Lancaster High School senior Grayson Kirk hit the game-winning basket in double overtime to give the Bruins a 57-54 win over the Spring Valley Vikings in the MLK Bash 2023.

The game was held Monday, Jan. 16, as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday at Eau Claire High School.

Trending Videos