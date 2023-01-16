COLUMBIA — Lancaster High School senior Grayson Kirk hit the game-winning basket in double overtime to give the Bruins a 57-54 win over the Spring Valley Vikings in the MLK Bash 2023.
The game was held Monday, Jan. 16, as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday at Eau Claire High School.
Kirk scored 10 points in the game, but none more important than his final score when he drove the lane for a three-point play, hitting a lay-up, before being sent to the foul line. Kirk was named MVP of the game for Lancaster as he also had seven rebounds and seven assists.
“Kirk has been through a lot the last five years,” said Lancaster head coach Jerron Cauthen. “He wants to win. He is a very good teammate.”
Ladarius Cloud had 15 points and Jordan Watford scored 13 points in the win to lead Lancaster, which improved to 17-2 overall this season.
Spring Valley outscored the Bruins 28-21 in the second half as the showcase game was played in two 16-minute halfs with the addition of a 35-second shot clock in the contest.
The Vikings stole the ball with 13 seconds left in the game and scored to tie the game at 46-46, sending it into overtime.
Both teams added five points in the first overtime period, sending it to a second overtime tied at 51-51.
The second overtime saw Lancaster outscore Spring Valley 6-3 to grab the win.
Cauthen said his team must be more consistent to win championships.
“I wish we would have played tighter together, so it didn’t go into overtime,” he said. “We have got to be consistent. It is going to come down to who can execute.”
Lancaster opened the game on a 9-0 run, before subbing some players out. That allowed Spring Valley to start climbing its way back into the game.
The Bruins has a seven-point halftime lead at 25-18, but Spring Valley opened the second half by scoring two consecutive buckets as Lancaster struggled with shooting.
The Vikings tied the game at 31-31 with 10 minutes left, as each teams tried to get the upper hand, which never came.
Kirk gave Lancaster a 46-44 lead with 49 seconds left, but Spring Valley tied the game off a Bruins mental lapse 36 seconds later, sending it to the extra period.