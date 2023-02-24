GREENVILLE — With a lot of odds stacked against them, the Lancaster Bruins were able to pull away in the second half to win the 4A Upper State title over the Greenville Red Raiders, 58-48, to punch their ticket to Aiken.
Lancaster High School will face the Irmo Yellow Jackets in the 4A basketball state championship Thursday, March 2, at USC Aiken.
The Friday, Feb. 24, Upper State championship pitted the No. 2 Greenville High School team against the No. 3 Bruins at the packed Bob Jones University field house.
Lancaster improved to 28-3 overall, while Greenville dropped to 26-3.
The Bruins had their work cut out for them in what was essentially a home game for the Red Raiders as their school is just 11 minutes away from Bob Jones University.
Bruins head coach Jerron Cauthen knew winning the game would be tough.
“After 19 years at Lancaster, this right here is real special,” Cauthen said. “A lot of people counted us out. We are road warriors. We have been in a lot of people’s backyards. When everyone is locked in, you block out the noise.”
Momentum was on the Bruins' side as they started the fourth quarter with a 12-point lead at 47-35. Lancaster made another run, as they did for most of the game, and scored three of the first four points in the period.
With the lead, Lancaster started to hold the ball more and run time off the clock. Leading 50-38 with six minutes to go, the Bruins let the Red Raiders chip away as they got within six points at 52-46, but Lancaster got a steal and a basket that provided some breathing room.
Ladarius Cloud came up big for the Bruins in the quarter, scoring four of his eight points in the period. Jordan Watford led Lancaster with 14 points and Jy Gladden added 10 points in the win.
The Bruins were up by nine to start the second half when Grayson Kirk hit two free throws to extend that lead as part of a 11-0 run for Lancaster between the second and third quarters before Greenville could get another basket.
Lancaster used its speed and quickness in the early part of the quarter to get to the foul line. The Red Raiders stayed within striking distance, but turnovers were a problem for them in the quarter as they took a timeout, trailing the Bruins, 39-31, with 4:22 left in the quarter.
The Bruins were able to keep the pressure on Greenville on the defensive end of the court as they pushed the pace, going up to 47-35 after the third quarter on a big Malik Tinsley 3-pointer.
The Bruins opened the second quarter regaining the lead as they scored the first four points of the quarter to go up 22-20. Greenville struggled with high percentage shots during the first two minutes of the period as the Bruins didn’t let them have any second-chance opportunities, grabbing rebound after rebound on defense. Lancaster started the quarter on a 6-0 run, but the Red Raiders again got themselves in a position to tie the game at 24.
After Greenville tied the game, Lancaster went on a 9-0 run to go up 33-24 before the half, as Watford added six more points in the quarter and Columbus Parker scored five in the period for the Bruins.
Lancaster scored first, jumping out to a small 3-0 lead to open the game. The Red Raiders wasted no time as they came right back with a 3-pointer of their own. The Bruins started to run and were able to keep pace with Greenville scoring in transition as Watford quickly scored six of the Bruins' 11 points early in the quarter.
The Bruins kept their foot on the pedal as they were able to score in transition for much of the opening quarter. Greenville was able to keep pace with the Bruins and held a 20-18 lead after the first period.