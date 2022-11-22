LANCASTER — Mr. Buddy Lee Casey, 82, of Lancaster passed away Nov. 19, 2022, at his home with his precious wife by his side.

He was born July 27, 1940, in Laurens, son of Marion Harry and Opal Burke Casey. Mr. Casey was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and retired owner and operator of Catawba Tire after 40 years, but still went to work every day up until he passed away, supporting his son, Brian.

