LANCASTER — Mr. Buddy Lee Casey, 82, of Lancaster passed away Nov. 19, 2022, at his home with his precious wife by his side.
He was born July 27, 1940, in Laurens, son of Marion Harry and Opal Burke Casey. Mr. Casey was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and retired owner and operator of Catawba Tire after 40 years, but still went to work every day up until he passed away, supporting his son, Brian.
Mr. Casey proudly served in the U.S. Navy for four years. Mr. Casey was an avid Carolina Gamecock fan; he served on the board of the Lancaster Gamecock Club and was a founding board member of Clemson-Carolina Big Thursday. He was a member of Lancaster Moose Lodge No. 1646 since 1979, where he served as treasurer and in administration. Recently, Mr. Casey was presented the Lifetime Achievement Award from Moose International. While serving on many boards and committees, Mr. Casey always put his family first. He loved his family dearly and loved them with all his heart.
Mr. Casey was a loving husband, father, daddy, papa, father-in-law and friend.
He is survived by the love of his life, Frances “Sis” Casey of 60 years of marriage. Buddy and Sis were blessed with one son, Brian Lee Casey, and his wife Donna, whom he loved so much and always called Donna his favorite daughter-in-law; and a granddaughter, Taylor Casey, whom he loved and was so proud of. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and many special friends.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Rebecca Casey Phillips; two brothers, Ronnie Dean Casey and Marion H. Casey Jr.; and his parents, Marion and Opal Casey.
The celebration of life service for Mr. Casey will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Donald Tillman, his nephew, the Rev. Dean Casey and speaker Larry Honeycutt. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Burgess Funeral Home, and other times at the home of Mr. Casey, 2052 Williams Circle, Lancaster, SC 29720.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to be made to the Lancaster County Gamecock Club, 3118 Bentley Drive, Lancaster, SC, 29720; or to Lancaster Moose Lodge, P.O. Box 691, Lancaster SC 29721; or to Kindred Hospice, 223 S. Herlong Ave., Suite 120, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Buddy Casey.