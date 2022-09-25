CROSS — The Buford Yellow Jackets used a second half rally to stay undefeated by beating Cross High School on the road.
Buford High School took the lengthy two-and-a-half-hour trip south to Berkeley County for the Friday, Sept. 23, game and came home with a 23-14 win, but it wasn’t easy, by any means.
“It was tough,” said Buford head coach Ed Susi. “They hit us in the mouth pretty good. They are a good team.”
Buford was down 14-7 at the half, but scored 16 unanswered points in the second half to grab the win. A lot of that came off the play of quarterback Brody Sanders.
Sanders was pivotal in getting Buford in scoring position to get the win.
The Jackets’ defense was also key in that it allowed just 12 total yards of offense in the second half for Cross.
“In the second half, our defense came alive and we shut them out finally, and our quarterback started making some plays, running the ball and made some good throws,” Susi said. “It was good to see us come back from some adversity.”
The Jackets, defense got a big turnover in the second half, which helped with the momentum. Buford scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, which allowed the Jackets to grab the lead and make it a two-possession game for Cross.
Sanders rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. He was also 10-for-17 passing for 97 yards.
Tanner Sellers also rushed for 60 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown in the Jackets’ win. Aaron Morris was the leading receiver for Buford, catching three passes for 48 yards.
The win puts Buford at 5-0 on the season. The Jackets open Region 5-2A play at Pageland against Central at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
