BUFORD FOOTBALL Brody Sanders

Buford High School quarterback Brody Sanders drops back for a pass during the Yellow Jackets’ Sept. 16, home win over the Carolina Bearcats. Sanders was pivotal in the Jackets’ Sept. 23 win over Cross High School.

 Mac Banks/sports editor

CROSS — The Buford Yellow Jackets used a second half rally to stay undefeated by beating Cross High School on the road.

Buford High School took the lengthy two-and-a-half-hour trip south to Berkeley County for the Friday, Sept. 23, game and came home with a 23-14 win, but it wasn’t easy, by any means.

