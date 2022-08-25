The Buford High School volleyball team grabbed its first win of the 2022 season with a 3-0 shutout of Lancaster High School.
Buford beat Lancaster — 25-10, 25-8 and 25-20 — to improve to 1-1 on the season.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Buford High School volleyball team grabbed its first win of the 2022 season with a 3-0 shutout of Lancaster High School.
Buford beat Lancaster — 25-10, 25-8 and 25-20 — to improve to 1-1 on the season.
Buford opened the season Thursday, Aug. 18, falling to Lewisville High School in five sets, 3-2.
The Yellow Jackets started off strong in the match against Lancaster Tuesday, Aug. 23, and never really looked back.
Head coach Taylor Roberts said she is still in the process of adjusting her lineup to see which pieces fit best.
“We are still narrowing down our offense,” she said. “We are trying to see who is going to put us in the best position.”
Kendall Bohn led Buford with 13 digs and 10 kills. Kalyn Knight added 14 digs and Kensi Sutton had 12 kills. McKenzie Bundy scored four aces and had 14 assists.
Buford led from the opening serve and never relinquished the lead. The Jackets went up 10-3 in the first set, forcing Lancaster to take a time out. BHS controlled the narrative coming out of the time out and pushed its lead to 18-6 before closing things out.
The second set was more of the same, as Buford jumped out to a 6-1 lead and was able to force Lancaster into errors, as the Bruins struggled at times with returning the ball.
Lancaster did show signs of a rally and pulled within five points, but then Buford scored six of the next five points to go up 15-5 and then finished off the second set with eight consecutive points.
Lancaster played its best in the third and final set as it rallied down 11-6 to put pressure on Buford at 21-17. Lancaster then pulled within two points at 22-20. but Buford held on for the win.
The match was Lancaster’s first game of the year, as it didn’t play in any pre-season scrimmages.
“We are pretty young,” said Lancaster head coach Diana Plyler. “There were some improvements as we went on.”
Plyler said her team should be fine; it just needs more matches under its belt.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.