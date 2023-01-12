The Buford High School wrestling team had a tough night on the mat dropping two duals.
Buford fell to both Chester and Hartsville in a home tri-match Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Yellow Jackets fell 48-34 to Chester and then 43-36 to Hartsville.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Buford High School wrestling team had a tough night on the mat dropping two duals.
Buford fell to both Chester and Hartsville in a home tri-match Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Yellow Jackets fell 48-34 to Chester and then 43-36 to Hartsville.
“We wrestled terrible,” said Buford head coach Garrett Plyler. “We didn’t compete as a team. I don’t know what it is. I hope it was an off night. We will chalk it up to being an off night. I didn’t have them ready. It won’t happen again.”
Buford trailed from the beginning of both matches. The Chester Cyclones went up 12-0 before Buford’s Isiah Baker (120) won 10-2 to put the Jackets on the board.
Chester then won four consecutive matches to go up 36-4 before Antonio Amos (152) won by pin in the second period.
Buford won three straight weight classes at 170, 182 and 195 to make it 42-28, but couldn’t get any closer. Tanner Sellers (170) won by pin in the second period, Tucker Bohn (182) won by pin in the third period and Michael Jaimez-Laney (195) won by pin in the first period.
Justin Pardue posted a forfeit win at heavyweight for Buford.
Hartsville also led from the opening match against Buford, despite the Yellow Jackets performing better against the Red Foxes.
Hartsville went up 9-0 before Nathan Gardner (132) won with a second-period pin.
Hartsville pulled off two more wins to go up 21-6, before Amos (152) got his second win of the evening by pin.
Sellers (170) got his second pin of the night just 17 seconds into the match, before Jaimez-Laney got another first-period win.
Buford closed out the evening with a first-period pin by Pardue in 13 seconds and then a second-period pin by Mason Knight (113).
Buford will host Catawba Ridge and Lancaster in a tri-match Jan. 17.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.