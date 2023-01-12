LANSPTS-01-14-23 BUFORD WRESTLING Tanner Sellers

Buford High School’s Tanner Sellers gets the upper hand as he wrestles his Chester High opponent during a Jan. 10 match at BHS.

 Mac Banks

The Buford High School wrestling team had a tough night on the mat dropping two duals.

Buford fell to both Chester and Hartsville in a home tri-match Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Yellow Jackets fell 48-34 to Chester and then 43-36 to Hartsville.

Trending Videos