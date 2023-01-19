Buford High School captured a Region 5-2A sweep, taking a pair of basketball wins over North Central High School.
The Lady Jackets opened with a 61-16 win and the Buford boys completed the sweep with a 46-40 victory on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Buford High School captured a Region 5-2A sweep, taking a pair of basketball wins over North Central High School.
The Lady Jackets opened with a 61-16 win and the Buford boys completed the sweep with a 46-40 victory on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The Jackets finished strong for the six-point win over the Knights.
North Central owned a 34-30 lead after three periods, but Buford picked up the pace with a 16-6 surge to earn the comeback win.
“We started slow, but kept battling to get the win,” said Buford boys coach Steve Sellers. “We played hard the whole way to earn the win.”
North Central led 13-6 after one period, but the Jackets, with a 13-5 spree, took a 19-18 halftime lead.
North Central came back to take a 34-30 lead after three periods, but Buford finished with its crucial 16-6 charge to notch the win.
Aaron Morris, who led the Jackets with 13 points, scored six in the pivotal final period. Kaden Sapp added 12 points, eight in the first half.
Buford improved to 7-9 overall on the season and 2-4 in the region.
In the girls game, Buford started strong and rolled to the 45-point win. Buford, up 26-2 after one period, extended its edge to 38-4 at the break.
“Everybody scored and contributed to the win — a team victory,” said Buford girls coach Susan Scott. “North Central never quit and battled us, but we responded well to win.”
Peighton Sweatt, who scored 10 points and had six steals, led the Lady Jackets, who improved to 9-7 overall and 4-2 in the region. Kensi Sutton, Jaylin Larrimore and Hannah Rowell each scored eight points.