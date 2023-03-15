LANSPTS-03-18-23 AJ BUFORD SOCCER Kendall Bohn

Buford High School's Kendall Bohn moves the ball up the field during the Lady Yellow Jackets game against Andrew Jackson on March 14. Bohn scored two goals for Buford in the win.

 Gwynn Leaird

KERSHAW — Four unanswered goals by the Buford Lady Yellow Jackets led them to a Region V soccer win over rival Andrew Jackson High School.

Buford High School beat the Lady Vols, 5-1, during their March 14 game at the AJHS Battleground. The win put Buford at 3-1, while Andrew Jackson dropped to 0-5.

