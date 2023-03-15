KERSHAW — Four unanswered goals by the Buford Lady Yellow Jackets led them to a Region V soccer win over rival Andrew Jackson High School.
Buford High School beat the Lady Vols, 5-1, during their March 14 game at the AJHS Battleground. The win put Buford at 3-1, while Andrew Jackson dropped to 0-5.
Kendall Bohn, who scored two second-half goals, and keeper Caeden Deese led the Lady Jackets.
Andrew Jackson used three keepers in the game after two of them went down during play.
“We did well in the first half. Wth the injuries, it changed the game plan,” said Volunteers head coach Lee Hanna. “We started off shorthanded and getting more shorthanded didn’t help.”
The Lady Vols started strong with a goal from Mary Flowers about four minutes into the game, but then three minutes later Buford's McKenzie Bundy tied the game at 1-1.
Buford scored again six minutes later on an on-goal after the ball went off an Andrew Jackson defender during a scrum in front of the net.
Buford led 2-1 at the half and then scored three unanswered goals in the second half to solidify the win.
“That was the biggest thing in winning balls,” said Buford head coach Bob Bowen. “We have had a little trouble in scoring this year.”
Kensi Sutton got the scoring started for Buford about seven minutes after play started in the second half.
Andrew Jackson brought in its third keeper of the game with about 24 minutes left after its second goalie was injured.
After that, Buford added two more goals in the final 16 minutes as Bohn scored twice during that time.