LANSPTS-10-22-22 BUFORD VOLLEYBALL Kendall Bohn

Buford High School’s Kendall Bohn goes for a kill during the Lady Jackets’ first-round volleyball playoff match against Barnwell High School at home Oct. 20.

 Mac Banks

The Buford Yellow Jackets cruised through the opening round of the 2A volleyball playoffs with a shutout of the Barnwell War Horses.

Buford High School won its first round match, 3-0 (25-14, 25-6, 25-10), on Thursday, Oct. 20. Its reward for that sweep is a three-hour bus ride to the second round in Mount Pleasant to take on Oceanside Collegiate Academy, the defending 3A state champions, who dropped to 2A this season.

Trending Videos