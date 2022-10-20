The Buford Yellow Jackets cruised through the opening round of the 2A volleyball playoffs with a shutout of the Barnwell War Horses.
Buford High School won its first round match, 3-0 (25-14, 25-6, 25-10), on Thursday, Oct. 20. Its reward for that sweep is a three-hour bus ride to the second round in Mount Pleasant to take on Oceanside Collegiate Academy, the defending 3A state champions, who dropped to 2A this season.
“They didn’t lose too many sets this year,” said Buford head coach Taylor Roberts. “But no one is unbeatable.”
The first round win against Barnwell High School put Buford at 14-3 overall on the season.
Buford wasted no time going up 5-0 to open the first set in the playoff opener. The Lady Jackets pushed that lead to 11-6 and then 20-14 before Barnwell took a timeout. The Jackets’ play was dominant from the opening serve, as they were able to easily get returns and kills, causing Barnwell to stay on their heels.
The second set was even stronger for the Buford girls, as they jumped out to an 11-2 lead, forcing Barnwell into another timeout. From that point, Buford scored in bunches to go up 16-4 and then 20-5 as they scored 13 of the next 17 points to close out the match.
However, the third set wasn’t as easy as the first two, as Barnwell put up a fight and took an early 4-1 lead. Buford had to battle back to tie the set at 4-4. Barnwell again pushed the lead to 8-6, but Buford regrouped and put its foot down, scoring 19 of the next 23 points to take the set and the match.
Buford’s second round match is Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Vols win in three to move to second round
The Andrew Jackson Lady Vols moved onto the second round of the playoffs as well, with a 3-0 road win over Lee Central High School on Thursday.
Andrew Jackson High School won 25-22, 25-22 and 25-14 to move on. The Vols team will have to travel to Woodland on Tuesday.