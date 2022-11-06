ANDREWS — The Buford High Yellow Jackets traveled to Georgetown County for the opening round of the 2A state football playoffs and left with a lopsided 50-21 loss.
Buford, the third-place team out of Region 5, faced the Andrews High School Yellow Jackets at Webber Rowell Stadium on Friday, Nov. 4.
Andrews, the second-place team out of Region 8, stung Buford, handing them their first consecutive losses of the season. A week earlier, Buford lost to county rival Andrew Jackson High School.
Andrews was up 16-0 at the half, with both first half touchdowns coming off runs by Cameron Cumbee. Two-point conversions were added to both scores. Cumbee, Andrews’ 5-foot, 8-inch, 145-pound senior, was the spark plug for Andrews that night. Cumbee had 228 rushing yards on 11 carries, scored five touchdowns and added a passing touchdown as well.
Buford got back-to-back scores late in the third quarter after Andrews opened the second half with two more touchdowns, giving Andrews a 30-0 lead. Buford quarterback Brody Sanders connected with Aaron Morris on a 25-yard pass in the end zone with 1:37 left in the third quarter. Buford’s Tanner Sellers had a pick six on a 21-yard interception return. Kaden Plyler added both extra points to cut the lead to 30-14 with 50.8 seconds left in the third quarter.
“We didn’t finish out a couple of drives and we gave them too much, and they are pretty good team,” said Buford head coach Ed Susi. “You got to score when you have a chance and we didn’t, and we didn’t tackle really well and didn’t block really well, and it wasn’t a very productive night overall. They have a lot of speed when they get to the outside and they showed that.”
Buford’s final score came on a 3-yard run by Tony Amos, as Christian Griffin added the extra point for Buford.