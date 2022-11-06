LANSPTS-11-09-22 BUFORD FOOTBALL Aaron Morris

Buford High School’s Aaron Morris runs down field during the Yellow Jackets’ first-round playoff game at Andrews High School on Friday, Nov. 4.

 Eric Rowell

ANDREWS — The Buford High Yellow Jackets traveled to Georgetown County for the opening round of the 2A state football playoffs and left with a lopsided 50-21 loss.

Buford, the third-place team out of Region 5, faced the Andrews High School Yellow Jackets at Webber Rowell Stadium on Friday, Nov. 4.

