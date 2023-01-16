The Buford High School girls charged back in the second half for a 37-27 win and a split with York Prep Academy in the Jackets’ Region 5 2A home doubleheader.
The Patriots prevailed in the boys game, taking a 59-55 overtime win over Buford on Friday, Jan. 13.
In the girls game, the Lady Jackets took control in the third quarter to notch the win.
Buford, now 8-7 overall and 3-2 in region, led 19-17 at the half, and used a 9-0 surge in the third period to build a 28-17 edge.
“We came back and finished well,” said Buford head coach Susan Scott. “We did a better job of protecting the ball to cut down on our turnovers. Our defense was also solid in the third period when we held them scoreless.”
Buford opened with a 14-4 first quarter lead, but the Lady Patriots came back with a 13-5 spurt to make it a two-point game at the half, 19-17.
Jules Campos led the Lady Jackets’ balanced attack with 10 points and four steals.
Boys game
In the boys game, York Prep outscored Buford 5-1 in overtime to take the four-point win.
Landon Carnes’ 14 points — seven in each half — led Buford. Brody Sanders scored 12 points, drilling four 3-pointers. Jesse Allen tallied 10 points in the loss.
Buford led 27-23 at the half and 44-40 after three quarters before the Patriots came back to tie the game at 54 to force overtime and get the win.
The loss drops Buford to 6-9 overall and 1-4 in region play.