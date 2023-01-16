LANSPTS-01-18-23 BUFORD HOOPS Jessie Allen

Buford’s Jessie Allen looks to take a shot during the Jackets’ home game Jan. 13 against York Prep Academy.

 Eric Rowell

The Buford High School girls charged back in the second half for a 37-27 win and a split with York Prep Academy in the Jackets’ Region 5 2A home doubleheader.

The Patriots prevailed in the boys game, taking a 59-55 overtime win over Buford on Friday, Jan. 13.

