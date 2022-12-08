LANSPTS-12-10-22 BUFORD WRESTLING Pardue and Edwards

Buford High School’s Justin Pardue and Andrew Jackson’s Graham Edwards wrestle during a heavyweight bout to open the season Monday, Dec. 5.

 Gwynn Leaird

The Buford High School wrestling team has gotten off to the start it wants with wins over rival Andrew Jackson and Cheraw high schools.

Buford was strong in both matches Monday, Dec. 5, especially over the Volunteers, with a 72-0 shutout. Andrew Jackson fielded a small team with only five wrestlers.

