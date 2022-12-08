The Buford High School wrestling team has gotten off to the start it wants with wins over rival Andrew Jackson and Cheraw high schools.
Buford was strong in both matches Monday, Dec. 5, especially over the Volunteers, with a 72-0 shutout. Andrew Jackson fielded a small team with only five wrestlers.
The Yellow Jackets also cruised with a 65-9 win over Cheraw, leaving head coach Garrett Plyler happy with what he saw in the early part of the season.
“We looked OK,” he said. “We aren’t in shape yet. We still got a ways to go. We are a young team.”
Buford, which started the season ranked seventh in the 2A rankings, is young this year, with four freshmen in the starting lineup and only two seniors on the team — defending state champion Justin Pardue and Jenson Brown.
Against Andrew Jackson, Buford got pins from Ethan Jaimez-Laney (220), Pardue (heavyweight), Isaiah Baker (120), Brown (138) and Michael Jaimez-Laney (195). Getting forfeit wins for the Jackets were Mason Knight (113), Nathan Gardner (132), Mason Deese (145), Antonio Amos (152), Mason Cauthen (160), Tanner Sellers (170) and Tucker Bohn (182).
Against Cheraw, Bohn (182) won with a first-period pin, followed by Michael Jaimez-Laney (195), Pardue (220) and James McManus (heavyweight), all by forfeits. Baker (120) and Tanner Sellers (170) also won by forfeits. Getting pins were Gardner (132), Deese (145), and Amos (152). Brown (138) picked up a 16-1 tech fall in the match.
The Vols fell 48-24 to Cheraw, despite tying the match at 18-18 at one point. Andrew Jackson did win four of its five matches, with Hunter Hopkins (195), Graham Edwards (heavyweight) and David Mills (120) all getting pins. Jase Fair (170) won by forfeit.