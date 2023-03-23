For McKenzie Bundy and Reese Sutton, playing soccer together is something they've been doing since they were kids. And that isn’t changing.
Both signed to play soccer next year at USC Lancaster and will continue to be teammates for the next couple of years at least.
The Buford High seniors had a signing ceremony with friends and family at the school Wednesday, March 22.
“We know the soccer program will miss them next year,” said Buford athletic director Eric Funderburk.
The soccer players, both 18, are glad they are going to still be on the pitch together. The teammates have been playing together since they were about 5 years old.
Bundy looked at Coastal Carolina, USC Upstate and College of Charleston, but felt like USC Lancaster would allow her to play now and she knew after two years she could move on.
Bundy wasn’t sure she would even try to play college soccer.
“I didn’t think the opportunity was there, but then (Buford head) coach (Bob) Bowen came along and pushed me,” she said.
Bundy, a former All-State player and last year’s Region Player of the Year, is unsure what she wants to major in.
But Sutton knew she wanted to pursue nursing, so USC Lancaster was where she planned on going anyway. Playing soccer for the next couple of years is an added bonus.
“I wasn’t looking anywhere, because USCL has a great nursing program,” she said.
Bowen joked he was going with both of his players next year and said he was proud of them.