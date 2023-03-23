LANSPTS-03-29-23 BUFORD SIGNING

Buford  High School students Reese Sutton, left, and McKenzie Bundy will be playing soccer together at USC Lancaster next season.

 Mac Banks

For McKenzie Bundy and Reese Sutton, playing soccer together is something they've been doing since they were kids. And that isn’t changing.

Both signed to play soccer next year at USC Lancaster and will continue to be teammates for the next couple of years at least.

